The NYPD cop stood at the lock as he tried to separate the crowd from the Bronx.

A couple of NYPD cops just wanted to disperse a gathering crowd on a hot July night on a corner of Bronx Street.

But how this haunting video showsIn an instant the two officers found themselves surrounded by angry and mocking onlookers.

And as the crowd cheered, a man they were trying to arrest put one of the two officers in a headlock – one of the maneuvers that they, themselves, under a new City Council bill, will soon face misdemeanor charges for using .

Fuck you! Fuck you! An unidentified man who filmed the lawless encounter screams as the man wraps his right arm around the neck of one of the police officers.

The dangerous grab lasts for a chilling four seconds, video shows of the July 1 hand-to-hand combat at Grand Concourse and Morris Avenue.

Then the captive policeman falls to the ground. At that point, the suspect breaks the lock and runs away.

"They smoked you, y-y!" the man filming is heard teasing. "You just smoked, b-y!"

The video came out on Saturday when it was tweeted by the Benevolent Association of Sergeants.

The union used the video to vent its fury over a City Council bill now awaiting Mayor Bill de Blasio's signature that will make it a misdemeanor for police officers to use any maneuver that restricts a suspect's airflow by compressing the neck.

Sitting, kneeling, or standing like the suspect's chest or back in a way that compresses their breathing would face the same penalty: up to a year in jail.

"COREY JOHNSON his STUPID law is about to be signed by the stupid mayor of New York. It is time for both of you to take your opinion of the community and take these perceptions," read the SBA tweet, posted with the video.

"Putting a police officer in a headlock could mean a death sentence if they lose control of their weapon," an outraged police source told The Post.

"A cop in a headlock can't keep gun control."

The policeman who was put in a key that night suffered a head injury that required staples, the sources said.

The New York Police Department knows who the "attacker" is: He is a known member of a gang who turned himself in to the 46th Precinct a week later, where the fight occurred, a police source said.

He has a long list of criminal records, according to police sources. He has been arrested 11 times on charges including gang assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and theft, among others.

With him at the police station was his lawyer and a copy of the video, which the lawyer believed exonerated his client, as it also shows the police lashing out at the suspect before the confrontation began, the source said.

But the video does not show what caused the police attack, which was allegedly the suspect kicking a body camera that had fallen from the uniforms of one of the police officers down the street.

The suspect was released without charge pending further investigation by the Bronx prosecutor's office, the sources said.

"The NYPD was disappointed that the individual was not initially charged," said a NYPD spokesperson.

"The violence against the police officer speaks for itself. We are now in talks with the District Attorney regarding the case. "

Multiple police sources allege this account of what happened that night:

The two police officers, both Neighborhood Coordination Officers, charged with addressing quality of life issues, were part of a New York police initiative to discourage outdoor crowds, hoping to minimize the multiple people who they are injured during individual shots. When the crowd hanging out at the Bronx intersection ignored his instructions to disperse, police officers began writing a citation for a double-parking car at the scene. The car owner came on the scene and started complaining, insisting, "Well, now that you wrote the call, I can park here for hours and hours." When it was said it didn't work that way, the car's owner became "combative," the sources said. It was as the two tried to handcuff the belligerent owner of the car that the crowd began teasing the officers. "He acts gangsta because he received a badge and a gun," the man filming in the video is heard saying. "F – k out of here. All of you n-s is p-y, brother. " At some point, one of the police corps cameras is hit against the pavement, only to be expelled by the man whose confrontation with the couple supposedly ended in a headlock.

Despite police concern, de Blasio has stated that he plans to sign the bill next week.

"We are going to retrain officers to address the characteristics of the law," de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday.

"And as with everything in life, we are going to work hard to make it work."

A city council representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

Additional reports by Vincent Barone and Laura Italiano