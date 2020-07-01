The owner of an armed house in St. Louis speaks: "When I saw that mafia … I thought we would be invaded in a second"

St. Louis resident Mark McCloskey broke his silence on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday after he and his wife Patricia received national approval to brandish weapons in the front yard of their home after protesters broke into your gated community.

"My wife and I were getting ready for dinner, about 70 feet from the door," recalled McCloskey, 63.

"When we looked up and saw the protesters coming down Kings Highway and it got loud, we looked out the door and there was no police there. Our private security was not there. There was no one there."

As the crowd approached his home, McCloskey explained that he suddenly realized that he and his wife could soon be victims of the violence and riots that have plagued parts of the city in recent weeks.

"People begin to arrive. And then an avalanche of people begins to arrive," he said. "They are angry, they are screaming, they have saliva coming out of their mouth and they are coming towards the house …"

"I turned to my wife and said, 'My God, we are absolutely alone. There is no one here to protect us.'"

It was at that time that the couple retrieved their weapons and stood firm on their front porch as shown in the now viral video posted on Twitter. McCloskey explained.

"When I saw the mob coming through the door with their anger and their anger, I thought we would be invaded in a second," he said. "When I came out with my rifle, people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall … I was literally scared that in a matter of seconds they would break through the wall and enter the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything for what he had worked and fought for the last 32 years. "

He continued: "I saw it burn in flames and my life was destroyed in an instant and I did what I thought I had to do to protect my home, my home and my family."

McCloskey said he was offended by hints that his effort to protect his family was racially motivated, stressing that his 30-year career as a lawyer focused primarily on helping those "who need a voice."

"I don't understand," he said to Carlson. "This is the interesting thing, I spent my career defending people who are helpless … This is what I do to live. I help people who are depressed or who need a hand and people who need a voice."

"Calling us racists is ridiculous and had nothing to do with race. I didn't care what race [of] the mafia that came through my door, I was worried that they would kill me. I didn't." it doesn't matter what race they were. "