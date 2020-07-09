The Penn State basketball coach apologizes for the comment of “ rope & # 39; & # 39; after a black player shares why he transferred

"A 'rope' around my neck is the reason I left Penn State," Bolton wrote in the tweet. "Head coach Patrick Chambers, the day after his suspension from a game in January 2019, when speaking to me, made reference to a 'rope' around my neck." Chambers had been suspended for the game on January 6, 2019 after pushing a first-year player during a timeout several days earlier.

"You can talk to me about anything. I need to take some of this pressure off you," Chambers said at the time, The Undefeated reported. Then the coach said, "I want to loosen the rope around his neck."

Bolton said he reported the incident immediately, but never apologized and was only offered "surface level resources" only when the season ended.

In your apology On Monday Chambers said he "realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family."

"I was unable to understand the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable," he wrote in the statement, which he posted on Twitter. "I can't apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry it forever."

Why did Bolton choose to share his experience?

After the 2018-19 season, Bolton left Penn State to go to Iowa State, with little explanation at the time. In his long statement, Bolton clarified why he left, noting that he wanted "to tell this story, because it is not alleged, it was admitted and documented."

Bolton told The Undefeated that his decision to publicly share his experience at Penn State came after seeing Chambers stand among several coaches participating in a virtual panel of the National Association of Basketball Coaches in June to address racial injustice. Seeing that, he said, made him feel disrespected.

"A knot; symbolic of lynching, defined as one of the most powerful symbols directed at African-Americans who invoke the history of lynching, slavery, and racial terrorism," he wrote. "Due to other interactions with the coach, I knew this was not a mistake."

After the comment was made, Bolton said he immediately notified his academic adviser, the athletic director's office, and Chambers himself. He said his parents also drove five hours to campus to meet Chambers and people in the athletic director's office "more than once."

"During this time, Coach Chambers admitted what he said," according to Bolton.

As a result of discussing the rope's comment, Bolton said he experienced "subtle repercussions," including his teammates who told him that "he couldn't be trusted."

He was also "provided with a meeting and a phone number to text with a psychologist. They taught me & # 39; ways to deal with Coach Chambers' personality type."

In May 2019, it was announced that Bolton was heading to Iowa.

During his last player / coach meeting in April last year, Bolton said Chambers issued another "subtle insult," this time directed at his family.

"Coach Chambers told me he was 'really impressed with how well my parents spoke and organized'." a comment that plays directly with stereotypes assuming low expectations for blacks.

Chambers told The Undefeated that he does not recall having made the comment insulting Bolton's parents.

Until Monday, Chambers had never apologized, Bolton said. The Penn State Integrity Office contacted six months later, after Bolton had already dropped out of school, to request a waiver.

Official Penn State responds

When asked for comment, a Penn State spokesman referred CNN to Chambers' statement, as well as a statement released by the vice president of the Sandy Barbour intercollegiate athletics school.

Barbour, whose statement was published On twitter On Monday, he detailed an action plan that the athletics program aims to take to help the school "move toward a more inclusive, fair, and respectful environment."

"It is imperative that we all learn from the mistakes of our past, ours and that of others," Barbour wrote.

The steps outlined in the plan include: listening by conducting an annual intercollegiate athletics climate survey; taking steps by establishing an Intercollegiate Athletics Response Team "to more effectively address issues affecting the culture, climate and experience of the … community"; and a handful of other efforts, which Barbour described as "just a start."

Chambers, who has been Penn State's head coach since 2011, "has stated that he is committed to educating himself and that he is actively working to learn and grow, which will be imperative to his future success at Penn State," Barbour said. .

"I was not the first and I know that I was not the last"

Bolton's statement, and Chambers' later apology, come as protests continue in the United States over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. Their deaths rekindled a movement for change.

In college sports specifically, Bolton is not the first to speak out against incidents of racism.

Koenning also apologized Last month, Kerry Martin, Jr, a soccer player from the University of West Virginia, detailed the mistreatment that he and others received from defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who has now been placed on administrative leave while the school conducts an investigation.Koenning also apologized in a sentence to Martin, writing that he never intended to be offensive or callous.

"I was not the first and I know I was not the last," Bolton, now 20, said of his experience with Chambers, adding that he believes changes should be made "in the way players are protected and helped in across the country when faced with these situations. "

"The resources at the surface level are not good enough," he wrote. "In most cases, it is the Coach who is protected, while the player has to deal with him or leave."

He ended his statement by urging others to "BE the change you want to see."