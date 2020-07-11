The Portuguese police begin the search for the remains of Madeleine McCann

Police in southern Portugal are searching for wells near the resort town where a British boy disappeared 14 years ago after discovering evidence linking a German homeless man to his disappearance, according to reports.

The search is in Vila do Bispo, in the Portuguese Algarve, not far from the tourist town of Praia da Luz, where Madeleine McCann disappeared in May 2007, the Sun newspaper reported.

Authorities launched their search based on "fundamental evidence" linking Christian Brueckner, 43, to McCann's disappearance, according to the Sun, which did not detail what the evidence was.

In addition to the police, firefighters have been called in to assist with the search; They are "looking for a body," reported the Portuguese radio station RTP.

RTP also linked Brueckner, a convicted rapist and child molester, to another disappearance in the resort town of Silves, but gave no details.

Brueckner had fled from Germany to Portugal in 1994 after being convicted of the sexual abuse of a child in Germany.