The publisher of Mary Trump claims she has no knowledge of the NDA after the judge's suspension order; says tell-all has sent

The publisher of a "revealing" book by a niece of President Trump said he may not be able to prevent his book from being made public, adding that he was not aware of any confidentiality agreement that would prevent the book from being published. after a judge ordered a temporary suspension of his release, according to reports.

Simon & Schuster said it had already sent thousands of copies of 75,000 copies of Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World".

The books had already been printed before the ruling of the New York Supreme Court judge, The Washington Post reported.

THE NY JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKS THE PUBLICATION OF THE MARY TRUMP BOOK

The book is slated for release on July 28, less than four months before the presidential election, but Judge Hal Greenwald issued a temporary restraining order until he can hear the arguments next week after the president's younger brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit. .

Robert Trump has claimed that Mary Trump is unable to write about private family matters due to a confidentiality agreement that she signed as part of an agreement on her inheritance.

Mary Trump's father was Fred Trump Jr., the President's older brother, who died in 1981.

"We heard nothing about Mrs. Trump signing any agreement about her ability to discuss her litigation with her family until shortly after the press broke on Mrs. Trump's Book about two weeks ago, long after that the Book had been accepted, put into production, and printing had begun. And we never saw any alleged agreement until this action was brought against Trump and Simon & Schuster, "company CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in an affidavit, according to The Daily Beast.

Mary Trump's attorney, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said he will file an immediate appeal of the ruling and stated that while the halt is temporary it is a violation of the First Amendment.

"This book, which addresses issues of great public interest and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed for even a day," he said, according to The Post.

Robert Trump, in a statement through his attorney, Charles Harder, said he was "very satisfied" with the ruling, according to The New York Times.

Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and uses "her upbringing, insight, and intimate familiarity" with the Trump family to describe a "nightmare of trauma, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse," according to the book's description on Amazon. .com.

The book is already a best seller on Amazon based on presales.

Harder said they would "vigorously" litigate the case for Mary Trump's "heinous behavior."

He said she has caused "enormous damage" through her "breach of contract," according to The Post.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unsuccessfully sued former national security adviser John Bolton for breach of contract for his book on the president. That book, "The Room Where It Happened," was released last week.