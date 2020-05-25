THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Featured Palpatine hidden in Coruscant – Newsdio

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker We learned that Emperor Palpatine, in his clone form, was hiding in Exegol and building his Sith army for the Final Order. Well, it turns out that an earlier draft of the script told a story where the Sith ord were hiding in the ruins of a Jedi temple on Coruscant.

This new information came from the book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The book reveals the following:

"Instead of finding his way to Exegol, in early November 2017, the version of Skywalker's rise According to the story, Kylo Ren takes his shuttle to a desolate and ash-covered Coruscant, the once bustling city streets, now overrun by giant wolves. Inside the abandoned Jedi Temple, Kylo takes a central elevator to the deepest level of the temple. "

There, Kylo Ren explored the desolate planet and found Palpatine, who still looked like what we saw in the final movie. It makes me wonder what happened to Coruscant between the events of Return of the Jedi and Skywalker's rise that would have caused him to fall into such ruin.

While it might have been fun to revisit Coruscant, in the end these little details wouldn't have improved the story. In the end, for their own reasons, the creative team decided to take the story to a whole new planet.