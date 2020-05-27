The Snyder Cut: HBO Max s Justice League will be a radical rethink

They are back for the second round. Warner Bros.

Court of the infamous director of Zack Snyder League of Justice It is rapidly becoming a project of gigantic proportions. HBO Max, the last great streaming service, Announced last week it would respond to a call to launch The Snyder Cut in 2021. A report suggested that the additional work it would entail, including additional visual effects, would cost the company up to $ 30 million.

HBO Max and WarnerMedia boss Bob Greenblatt has since suggested that the “tremendously expensive” Snyder Cut, which “doesn’t exist yet,” will cost even more than that. We can also expect it to be a “radical rethink” after months of discussion on how to approach the project between Snyder and the producers.

With millions of dollars, additional characters, and a miniseries format in the rumor mix, let’s review everything we know so far.

What is the Snyder cut?

Simply put, The Snyder Cut is a version of the 2017 Justice League created by director Zack Snyder. His portrayal of the box office success of the superhero ensemble never made it to theaters, after he was forced to resign in the final stages of the project.

After main photography ended sometime in late 2016, Warner Bros. executives reportedly saw a rough cut of Snyder’s images and, unsatisfied, wanted changes. But in 2017, Snyder resigned during the editing process to deal with the death of his daughter.

Joss Whedon came in to do the writing and reshoots, but he didn’t get a director’s credit, suggesting that the finished product contained most of Snyder’s original footage.

However, several frames were abandoned and the execution time decreased from three and a half hours to 120 minutes. Snyder estimated that the movie we saw in theaters contained “a quarter” of his contribution.

While we’ll probably never know the hard facts of what happened behind the scenes in the film, which was wrecked by critics and disappointed at the box office, at least we’ll finally see how big the disparity between the two versions really is.

What is going to be different?

A radical rethinking and more than $ 30 million

Snyder’s original crew is coming together to cut the footage, with different scoring, finished visuals, and additional dialogue from the actors to fill in the gaps. All of this could cost up to $ 30 million, THR reported.

However, an interview with Bob Greenblatt saw HBO boss Max and WarnerMedia suggest that the film will cost much more than that to complete. He explained that Snyder Cut “doesn’t exist” because Snyder is still building the “tremendously expensive” movie, a “radical rethink” of the 2017 version.

Here are his full comments:

“It has been months of discussions with Zack and the producers to figure out how to do it,” Greenblatt said on the Recode Media podcast. “Because it is not as easy as entering the vault and there is a Snyder Cut sitting there to take out … it does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it is complex. Including, and I do not want with too many details that we have not yet spoken, but with new effects shots. It’s a radical rethink of that movie and it’s complicated and very expensive, of course, a number I won’t quote … I’ll just say I wish it was just $ 30 million … It’s a company huge and very complex. ”

New characters

In January Snyder fell an alembic from his original footage with Ryan Choi, also known as Atom. The sizing genius, as well as Martian Manhunter, The Green Lantern, and Darkseid, have all been hung by Snyder as what he would get in his unthinned version.

Actor Ray Porter confirmed his involvement with the film on Twitter: “I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s” Justice League “. There it is. Now available.”

That said, and because they gave me permission …

Hi, I’m Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League”.

There. It’s already out. – Ray Porter (@Ray__Porter) May 22, 2020

A miniseries

That is a lot of characters. To ensure Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg have ample screen time to build characters, a mini series or six “chapters” could be on the cards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (The other rumored option is a four-hour director’s cut, but let’s not encourage it.)

A different ending credits scene

In the final credits of the theatrical cut, the Deathstroke sword-wielding assassin teams up with Lex Luthor to create his own Justice League. Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello suggested that we would see a different scene, linked to Deathstroke’s involvement in Ben Affleck’s Batman movie.

¿Why is it so important?

Cast members, from Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman) to Jason Momoa (Aquaman), have gathered behind The Snyder Cut, along with a long-running social media fan campaign urging Warner Bros. to launch it. . After trending for a year, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Recently It surfaced on Twitter before the second anniversary of the Justice League launch.

Now, in response to this large amount of support, WarnerMedia Entertainment President (who owns HBO Max) Robert Greenblatt released the statement:

“Since I got here 14 months ago, singing to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily routine in our offices and inboxes. Well, fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver it. At the end of the day, it really is all about They and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this movie in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures teams. ”

Snyder also broke the big news to fans who watched his Man of Steel quarantine surveillance party.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this courageous gesture of supporting the artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thanks to all involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

When and where will it come out?

Justice League’s Zack Snyder cut will launch on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The streaming service, which will host plenty of exclusive content from WarnerMedia and DC Comics, will launch on May 27. Sign up.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill respond

A cast group jumped on Instagram to congratulate Snyder on the news.

“I am very excited that Zack has the opportunity to finally see his vision,” Affleck said on the Kevin Smith podcast.

Henry Cavill wrote: “Congratulations, Mr. Snyder!”

Jason Momoa, also known as prideofgypsies, wrote: “WE WANT it to finally happen. You’re welcome. Justice served. All my aloha to everyone who made this happen. All the fans. We love you. ALOHA J.”

And Ray Fisher, also known as Cyborg, wrote: “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you.”

New posters

Finally, HBO Max released new gang posters.

Originally published on May 20.

Update, May 24: Add Ben Affleck’s answer; may 27th: Add HBO Max comment boss, Ray Porter’s tweet.