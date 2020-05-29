The social network is the best film of the decade of 2010 according to Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino believes The Social Network is the best movie of the 2010s. Tarantino has sung the praise of David Fincher's 2010 movie for the past decade, although he previously put toy Story 3 ahead in their top 10 of that particular year. The director / writer previously noted that Christopher Nolan Dunkirk It is his second favorite of the last decade and he has had no qualms about talking about it. Tarantino has no trouble praising the movies he loves.

In a new interview, Quentin Tarantino was asked what would come before Dunkirk on his list of favorite movies of the decade. Without hesitation, the writer director said, "It is The social network, hands down. He is number one because he is the best, that's all! It crushes all the competition. "Tarantino offered no further details, but he really doesn't need praise like that, even though he wasn't pressured further on the toy Story 3 In praise of ten years ago.

RELATED: Dylan O & # 39; Brien Recreates Social Network Scene and Crushes It

Aaron Sorkin wrote the script for The social network And he and director David Fincher have been consulted about a possible sequel for years. In 2018, Sorkin was asked about it and planted the seeds for a sequel. "I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I did in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel," Sorkin said. "A lot of very interesting dramatic things have happened since the movie ends with the resolution of the lawsuit by the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin." He then added that producer Scott Rudin will send him a news release every now and then, declaring it's time for a sequel.

Looking back The social network It came out in the early days of Facebook. A lot has changed since then, and a film or documentary focused on the past two years would suffice, but there are plenty of true stories to launch on the big screen. However, would you be able to capture the success of the original? That's the question and it might be better to leave him alone and let a documentary be made.

The social network it won Best Picture from the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in 2010. It is just the third film in history, after Schindler's List and L.A. Confidential, to sweep the critics' "Big Four" awards. Plus, it was at the top of many end-of-the-year lists, not just Quentin Tarantino. He then went on to win three Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Motion Picture Editing, although many believe that Best Picture should have been taken home. The interview with Quentin Tarantino was originally conducted by Premiere. Make sure you have an open translation extension so you can read everything.

Topics: social network 2