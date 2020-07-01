The Tigers give $ 8.4M to Torkelson, who joins the group of players

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join his group of players for this shortened season.

Torkelson's settlement includes $ 8,416,300 is a signing bonus, which is $ 1,000 above the slot value, and a contingent $ 2,500 per day bonus on a minor league affiliate list, which cannot be earned until 2021. You will receive $ 100,000 within 30 days of Major League Baseball approval of the deal and 50% of the remainder every July 1, 2021 and 2022.

Detroit had the first pick for the second time in three years after recruiting right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.

Not recruited from high school, Torkelson hit 54 home runs in the state of Arizona. The Tigers took the batter from first base to the first pick, then said they intended to try third.

You will have the opportunity to show what you can do sooner rather than later. Detroit announced 58 picks for its group of players on Sunday, leaving two spots open. On Tuesday, the Tigers said Torkelson will be added to that group.

The Tigers also included Mize and several other top-pitcher prospects in that group of players, meaning some of Detroit's biggest young names may reach the majors sometime this season.

Torkelson hit .340 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games this year during a college season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.