The truffle farmer is forced to give away luxury crops to the locals for free with fancy restaurants closed

That is a lot of mushrooms.

A wide variety of companies felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that forced restaurants to close their dining rooms. However, locals living near a farmer have been reaping the rewards.

Mike Collison, a truffle farmer in England, says he has more than $ 37,000 "rotting in the ground," reports Southwest News Service (SWNS). According to him, with no fancy restaurants to sell his harvest, he simply had to give away the luxury harvest to the locals for free.

"Truffles are normally sold wholesale to fine dining restaurants," he told SWNS. “They put it as a garnish on top of the food or make a butter with it. We sell to some local restaurants in Ludlow, Midlands and some in London; we sell to anyone who actually takes them. The problem is that all the restaurants have closed and are only beginning to reopen, so we haven't been selling any. "

Collison is optimistic, however.

"Hopefully we can sell to restaurants this year if they open and they can buy some," he said. "I think there are a lot of people who can afford to go out, because if you have money you still have it." But if restaurants are only allowed to have a third of the people they had before, it will be difficult for them to pay. "

TIKTOK STAR USES SOCIAL MEDIA FAME TO GIVE MASSIVE ADVICE TO THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY

People who fear going out and restaurants that cut their menus (possibly denying the need for truffles) are other issues of concern to Collison.

"The harvest is at the beginning of this year because the stormy summer has stimulated production," he explained. “The garden will continue to produce for four to five months until it can turn icy in November or December. I am hoping to be able to wholesale some as restaurants open in September or October, but some might break down before that, so it's hard to know for sure. "

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

At the moment, however, Collison is being generous with his arsenal.

He explained, "We thought we should give some pieces to people who generally can't afford them. It's a pretty big ego trip to give to someone who's never tried them before and maybe never has. It's a really nice feeling. I'm a governor. from a local church school and I feel like you have to give something back to the community. It is the food of an elegant man in this country, but in France everyone eats it. It is a bit like salt and pepper there, but here you see like a luxury. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: “They have loved it and are very grateful. They have been cooking them and having them as shavings in fillets or putting them in eggs. You can have it as a garnish on top of anything and truffle butter is another classic. Around 50 people who have never had truffles have now tried them, and I still don't have a complaint. "