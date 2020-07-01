The Trump 2020 campaign is reorganized; Brad Parscale stands still

Ten days after President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, there has been a shakeup in the Trump 2020 campaign.

Michael Glassner, organizer of the president's rallies, has been reassigned and Jeff DeWit, who served as Arizona's president in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, joins the 2020 staff as director of operations.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale stands still despite reportedly receiving strong criticism after a less-than-expected turnout in Tulsa.

The news of the shake-up was first reported by Axios.

Communications director for the Trump 2020 Campaign, Tim Murtaugh, confirmed the personnel changes in a statement to Fox News.

"This is not a reaction to Tulsa," said Murtaugh. Michael Glassner is advancing in the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including lawsuits against the mainstream media, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign.

"He is one of the founding members of Team Trump and his dedication to the President's success is second to none."

A few days before the June 20 rally in Tulsa, Parscale claimed that the campaign had received more than 1 million requests for free tickets. But on the day of the event, it became clear that the expected large crowd did not materialize.

"Brad broke the first rule of American politics: He does not promise and he does too much," Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a political action committee led by anti-Republican Republicans, told The Guardian.

The local fire chief estimated participation at the 19,000-seat BOK Center stadium at approximately 6,200, but Murtaugh, during a June 22 appearance in Fox News' "Overtime Overtime", questioned that estimate, stating that staff from the Secret Service counted about 12,000 people the turnstiles

Both Parscale and Murtaugh also claimed that, in addition to concerns about the coronavirus, participation was likely affected by more than a week of negative advance coverage on cable news networks, speculating that protesters and protesters could appear in the event. Campaign officials said such reports likely scared many families who expected to attend.

Parscale also rejected claims that anti-Trump pranksters using TikTok may have sabotaged participation by making fake ticket reservations.

"Leftists and online trolls making a victory lap, thinking they somehow affected attendance at the rally, don't know what our rallies are talking about or how their rallies work," Parscale said June 21. "Reporters Who Happily wrote about TikTok and K-Pop Fans (of Korean pop music), without contacting the campaign for comment, behaved unprofessionally and were willing to deceive the charade."

In March 2016, with DeWit, the then Arizona State Treasurer, spearheading his campaign in the state, candidate Donald Trump won a solid victory in the Grand Canyon state, capturing almost 46 percent of the votes in a field. of three active Republican candidates, plus 11 retired candidates who also received votes.

Arizona's victory added 58 delegates to Trump's account when he finally advanced to the Republican presidential nomination, and finally a White House victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

After taking office, Trump nominated DeWit as NASA's chief financial officer. The Senate confirmed DeWit's nomination in March 2018.

DeWit resigned from the space agency in February, expressing his desire to return to his family in Arizona after working in Washington, according to SpaceNews.com.

He served as treasurer of the state of Arizona from January 2015 to April 2018, after succeeding Doug Ducey, who is now the state governor.

Glassner, who had been a Trump campaign official since 2015, expected to be reassigned, a source told Axios.

"Michael didn't really make many mistakes (in Tulsa)," the source told the outlet. "He did what he always did, and it didn't work after COVID."