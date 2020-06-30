The video appears to show Detroit police leading the protesters







The video, shot by protester Ethan Ketner, shows a DPD SUV through a crowd of protesters after some climbed onto the hood of the vehicle. After a few seconds, the car accelerates, knocking down some protesters and throwing others onto the hood.

At least one protester appears to have been left on the hood, hanging from the vehicle as it drives away, and then is thrown from it as the car drives away.

Detroit Mayor John Dachgan's director of media Mike Duggan declined to comment and forwarded all communication about this incident to the police department.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed the incident at a press conference Monday, noting that investigators "did not even have 24 hours" in the investigation. Preliminarily, however, he defended the officers' actions by leaving the scene once they left the crowd.