The Wind Rises changes history so Miyazaki can make a personal point

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services

In 2013 Made disappear and My neighbor Totoro Director Hayao Miyazaki had built an identity around magic and fantasy. His films typically featured ghosts and witches, dragons, and royalty. It was not unusual for audiences to come to his movies and see an anthropomorphic pig piloting an airplane, or children riding a cat bus. His family catalog never fits perfectly into one genre, but his films share a dreamy unpredictability.

So when the elderly animation statesman announced not only that he planned to retire, but that his final film would be a biopic, fans were stumped.

A biopic? Possibly the most formidable, rigid and lifeless genre on this side of slasher movies? How could a career so creative, so combustible, so different, have an anodyne coda? A biopic!

With seven years of hindsight, Miyazaki fans know that the author produced nothing like a standard biographical film. Instead, he created possibly his largest and most personal film. But a word of warning for newcomers looking The wind increases for the first time on Netflix outside the United States, or HBO Max in the United States: The film demands attention.

Or to put it another way, if you decide to stream the movie while picking up the phone or baking bread, you'll mistake it for what's in the can: just another biopic. But if you invest yourself (noise-canceling headphones! Leave the phone in another room!), You'll discover a movie as exciting and unexpected as anything else in the Miyazaki catalog.

The life that never happened

The wind increases tells the life of the Japanese aircraft designer Jiro Horikoshi, a great man of historical importance. Horikoshi was the chief engineer for the Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter jet, which the Japanese military would use during World War II, including in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The story begins with Horikoshi's childhood dream of creating the perfect airplane, and follows the incremental steps he takes to achieve that reality, in the face of bureaucratic, personal and moral barriers. In a true biographical film, the plot combines Horikoshi's artistic journey with great romance. He meets a young woman and they fall in love, but she is affected by a terminal illness. Her professional success comes along with deep personal loss.

So far, very formulaic. Except that this tragedy never happened to Horikoshi.

That's the twist, and it's easy to miss it. The wind increases it is not simply an adaptation, there are many. In the middle of the film, Miyazaki takes a long break from Horikoshi's "true" story, sending his protagonist to a rural resort to rethink his aircraft designs. At the hotel, Horikoshi meets a mix of international guests, and they discuss the morals and ethics of his work during this period of turmoil. He also meets with Miori Takimoto, a young woman who is recovering from tuberculosis.

The entire sequence of the resort is a fictional cocktail that combines three sources: there The wind has risen, a short romantic fiction by Japanese writer Hori Tatsuo; the best-known work of the French poet Paul Valery, "Le Cimetière Marin"; and The magic mountain, a grim bildungsroman by German author Thomas Mann.

What Miyazaki borrows from each piece is obvious, even if he only knows a summary of the works.

The magic mountain he follows a boat builder named Castorp who visits his cousin in a sanitarium in Davos and becomes ill with tuberculosis. In the sanitarium, he converses with a variety of characters with different philosophies and backgrounds, from a Dionysian Dutchman to a Marxist Jesuit. The wind has risen It tells the tragic story of a man (named "I") and his fiancé, who is overcome by a terminal illness in a rural tuberculosis sanitarium. Tatsuo's book was based on the loss of the author and was further inspired by Valery's poem. That poem provides the quote that opens the Miyazaki movie and inspired the movie's title and Tatsuo's book.

Although these influences were written in three countries over two decades, they share similar elements and themes: illness, hope, the beauty of ideas while living in a time and space of immense tragedy and unpredictability, and the question of how we continue after experiencing Such exceptional losses.

But why would Miyazaki stop the movie for this long fun, pulling out a collection of works that have nothing to do with Horikoshi or even World War II? Why let the fun gradually become as important as Miyazaki's actual theme in the later half of the film? Because fictional history comes to ideas bigger than historical truth.

The problem with the biopic genre is that, despite their familiarity, the inputs are rarely universal. Most of us are not tortured artists. We will not create things that will be remembered for decades, nor will we follow the trajectory of the biographical protagonist, overcoming our personal demons and personal sacrifices to produce a spectacular masterpiece.

Miyazaki's film not only recognizes this limitation, but questions the validity of the Great Artist's story as a whole. When Horikoshi leaves the complex, he finds himself at a crossroads. There is the path of "greatness", sacrificing your personal life for your achievements. And there is the path of love, dedicating his time to Takimoto and other personal relationships.

Indeed, the Horikoshi in the film has the option of choosing between Horikoshi's real life within the war and an alternative and theoretical life outside it, one more anonymous, but less tense.

After choosing to focus on designing his plane, Horikoshi discovers that one of his acquaintances at the hotel, a German expat, has probably been captured by Japan's secret police. Takimoto's illness worsens, forcing her to retreat to a sanatorium in the mountains, where she eventually dies. And the plane he designed is ultimately used in a war he disagrees with. He loses friends and family, only to have his art put together.

The film ends with Horikoshi achieving his dream, but due to his choice, that success came at a profound cost. And for what? The film claims that not a single Zero plane returned from combat, not because of Zero's design, but because they were leveraged in a war that Japan would not win.

Why did a pacifist make a movie about fighter jets?

In 2013, Miyazaki making a film about Horikoshi seemed like a strange couple not only because of gender, but also because of Miyazaki's own beliefs.

He remains an open pacifist. Before The wind increasesIn the statement, the director wrote a critique of Japan's prime minister's ambitions to change the nation's constitution, giving way to a revived army. Some of the nation's conservative voices called Miyazaki a traitor. Other fans questioned why a pacifist would create a movie about the designer of an airplane that was built in forced labor camps, and then used in war to take thousands of lives.

The film itself is obsessed with this puzzle and the moral areas in which artists and creators often must navigate to survive. Miyazaki's father ran the Miyazaki Plane, a company that created parts for Horikoshi's Zero planes.

Like Miyazaki, the true Horikoshi criticized his nation's part in the war, believing that the country's leaders had condemned his people with their role in World War II. In his journal, Horikoshi wrote: “Japan is being destroyed. I can do nothing (but) to blame the military hierarchy and the blind politicians in power for dragging Japan into this infernal cauldron of defeat. ”

But this internal struggle does not lend itself to the romantic visuals of a Miyazaki movie. That is the true value of Miyazaki, including this parallel fictional story. It puts human faces into a set of large, abstract, messy ethical and personal dilemmas.

Horikoshi wants nothing more than to create his art, but it will literally cost him what he loves the most. And Miyazaki chooses to illustrate that choice by bringing the perspective of other artists, in the same way that he adapted Diana Wynne Jones' novel. Howl’s Moving Castle radically changing history. Where most biographies attempt to maintain the illusion of "truth," Miyazaki treats gender and "facts" like a canvas, a base layer that combines a variety of additional inspirations, including pieces of history, fiction, poetry and autobiography.

In interviews, Miyazaki said that a particular quote from Horikoshi inspired the adaptation of the engineer's life: "All he wanted to do was do something beautiful." He has a singular focus that Miyazaki shares, on rules, expectations and form. Everything that people expect from creators and their works can be left aside in search of beauty. Miyazaki certainly makes beautiful movies.

But given what he's put aside in his own life, including a relationship with his own son, he clearly relates to the questions Horikoshi asks in this movie and the answers he finds for himself. When the credits go to the end of The wind increasesI always wonder: when Miyazaki looks back on his career, does he feel like he always chose the right path by prioritizing his art above everything else?