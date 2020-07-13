The WNBA season is scheduled to start on July 25.

The WNBA season is slated to begin on July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 12 franchises will play the first weekend and will honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. The team uniforms will bear the name of Breonna Taylor. Each player will have the option to continue using Taylor's name on their jersey for the following games.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers on a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. His family and protesters across the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.

In addition, throughout the season, players will wear warm-up shirts that show "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back.

"As we harnessed momentum for women's sports and the WNBA from last season, we are incredibly grateful to our streaming partners who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to bringing the WNBA to fans across the country on their biggest platforms." , WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"This 2020 season of the WNBA will be truly unique and we look forward to using our collective platform to highlight the huge WNBA athletes as well as their advocacy for social change."

League season 24 will be played at one site in Bradenton, Florida. Each team will play a 22 game schedule, facing opponents twice. One game will be designated as a home game and the other as a route contest.

The league will have three games a day, playing on both courts at the Feld Entertainment Center, which is near the IMG Academy where the players are staying.

The regular season will kick off with the No. 1 pick, Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty versus Breanna Stewart and Seattle Storm in a nationally televised game. Stewart missed all of last season while recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.

The season will end on September 12 and the playoffs will begin shortly thereafter. The WNBA is using its traditional playoff format with eight teams reaching the postseason and a single elimination game that is played in the first two rounds.

ESPN is already slated to stream 24 games during the first few weeks of the season through its channels, including ABC. They are the regular season games that the network has shown.

"ESPN and the goal of the WNBA has always been to highlight the league's tremendous talent and that did not change in this new set of circumstances." The result was our longest regular-season schedule to date, with all the teams in the league and the many stars who work tirelessly to advance the sport. Said Carol Stiff, vice president of programming and acquisitions for ESPN.

"The WNBA has been an exceptional partner for ESPN for almost 25 years and we look forward to continuing to collaborate as we move forward in what promises to be an incredible, albeit unconventional, season and postseason."

CBS Sports Network will show 40 games, including one on its main network.