The world does not laugh at the United States, we feel sorry for it. Meanwhile, in the United States

In the oppressive heat of the Covid-19 summer, US cities are suddenly reverberating with the burst and boom of fireworks exploding in the wee hours. Authorities have no idea where the explosives came from.
It started in the Brooklyn district of New York, then spread to Boston, the DC suburbs, and across the country. Police on the other coast, in San Francisco, are being inundated with complaints about sleepless nights and scared pets.
Perhaps not surprisingly, some people are pouring out fireworks, or rockets and firecrackers, after months stuck at home under interruption. But nighttime cacophony isn't just a nuisance for those whose nerves have already stretched to breaking point in recent months – they can cause injuries and house fires. In Brooklyn, rioters seemed to target a homeless man with a thrown firecracker.
Where does this arsenal come from? In the past few months alone, the New York Police Department has filed more than 4,000 firework-related complaints, which is a lot when it considers fireworks to be prohibited in New York City. But since many states do allow the sale of all kinds of fireworks, pyrophilic New Yorkers only need to cross state lines, for example Pennsylvania, to stock up.
With July 4, Independence Day, just a week away, the nightly choir is likely to get even more intense. But New York Mayor Bill De Blasio feels considerable heat on the subject, adding to criticism for his handling of the pandemic. On Thursday, he lit the fuse and pulled out ahead of what is likely to be an explosive public confrontation over the large pandemic fireworks.
"We have to go to the root cause, we have to go to the supply, we have to close the source." he swore.
In a speech Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and for acting "like a child" in handling the public health crisis. "He is like a child who cannot believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity. Well, this pandemic did not happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job is not to complain about it, his job is to do something. about it. Lead, "said the alleged Democratic presidential candidate.
What they say about America
One of Trump's big election lines in 2016 was that the world was laughing at the United States. That was not true, but now the reality is worse: a bewildered world pities the United States. Consider this selection of global headlines this week, compiled by producer Shelby Rose from Meanwhile, as the coronavirus re-emerged in the United States.
"We are going in the wrong direction and at full speed: in the United States, a troubling resurgence of the pandemic," the French newspaper Le Monde read this week.
"In the United States, the first wave is not over," said the Italian newspaper Il Post. "Things were going better, but the relaxation of restrictive measures has already brought a further increase in coronavirus infections."
"The United States reports records of daily coronavirus cases. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine on visitors from nine states," El País of Spain said.
The virus has the United States in "absolute dominance," the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung said, and has emerged "in states where they laughed at the masks."
The Sydney Morning Herald of Australia called it a "disaster".
And the Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not miss the opportunity to mark the failure of the United States so far to contain the virus.
In Palm Beach County, Florida, this week, some residents at a commissioners' meeting expressed their fury at a unanimous vote to make facial masks mandatory, and even threatened to arrest citizens. "All who obey the laws of the devil will be arrested, and you, doctor, will be arrested for crimes against humanity," said one woman. Another lamented that officials sought to "throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door." (WPTV)