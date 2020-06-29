The world does not laugh at the United States, we feel sorry for it. Meanwhile, in the United States





In the oppressive heat of the Covid-19 summer, US cities are suddenly reverberating with the burst and boom of fireworks exploding in the wee hours. Authorities have no idea where the explosives came from.

It started in the Brooklyn district of New York, then spread to Boston, the DC suburbs, and across the country. Police on the other coast, in San Francisco, are being inundated with complaints about sleepless nights and scared pets.

Perhaps not surprisingly, some people are pouring out fireworks, or rockets and firecrackers, after months stuck at home under interruption. But nighttime cacophony isn't just a nuisance for those whose nerves have already stretched to breaking point in recent months – they can cause injuries and house fires. In Brooklyn, rioters seemed to target a homeless man with a thrown firecracker.

Where does this arsenal come from? In the past few months alone, the New York Police Department has filed more than 4,000 firework-related complaints, which is a lot when it considers fireworks to be prohibited in New York City. But since many states do allow the sale of all kinds of fireworks, pyrophilic New Yorkers only need to cross state lines, for example Pennsylvania, to stock up.