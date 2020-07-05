This city of 170,000 replaced some police officers with doctors and mental health workers. It has been running for over 30 years.

Today, the program, called CAHOOTS, has three trucks, more than double the number of employees and the attention of a country in crisis.

CAHOOTS is already doing what advocates of police reform say is necessary to fundamentally change the United States criminal justice system: passing on some responsibilities to unarmed civilians.

Much larger and more diverse cities that Eugene have asked CAHOOTS staff to help them build their own version of the program. CAHOOTS wouldn't work everywhere, at least not the way it exists in Eugene.

But it's a template of what it's like to live in a city with limited police.

It focuses on a holistic approach.

CAHOOTS comes from White Bird Clinic, a social services center that has operated in Eugene since the late 1960s. It was the idea of ​​some counterculture activists who had felt the hole where a community health center should be. And in 1989, after 20 years of gaining the trust of the community, CAHOOTS was created.

It stands for crisis relief to help on the streets and blatantly refers to the relationship between the community health center that started it and the Eugene Police Department.

Most of the clients White Bird attended, unprotected people or people with mental health issues, did not respond well to the police. And for the many people who had not yet helped, they wanted their services to be mobile, said David Zeiss, co-founder of the program.

"We knew we were good at it," he said. "And we knew it was valuable to many people … we needed to be known and used by other agencies that commonly face crisis situations."

It works like this: 911 dispatchers filter the calls they receive; if they are violent or criminal, they send them to the police. If they are within CAHOOTS range, the van staff will answer the call. They prepare what equipment they will need, they drive to the scene and go from there.

The program started small, with a Zeiss 'junker' van, some passionate paraprofessionals, and enough funding for CAHOOTS staff 40 hours a week.

He always paired a doctor, usually a nurse or EMT, with a crisis respondent trained in behavioral health. That holistic approach is central to your model.

According to self-reported data, CAHOOTS workers responded to 24,000 calls in 2019, about 20% of total dispatches. About 150 of them required police support.

CAHOOTS says the program saves the city about $ 8.5 million in public safety costs each year, plus another $ 14 million in ambulance travel and emergency costs.

He had to overcome mutual mistrust with the police.

The roots of the White Bird counterculture were deep: the clinic used to raise funds at the Grateful Dead concerts in the west, where volunteer doctors treated Deadheads, so the pairing between the police and the clinic was not immediately fruitful. .

There was "mutual distrust" between them, said Zeiss, who retired in 2014.

"It is true that there was a tendency to distrust the police in our agency and our culture," he said. "It was an obstacle that we had to overcome."

And for the most part, both groups have: Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner called theirs a "symbiotic relationship" that better serves some Eugene residents.

"When they appear, they are more successful than police officers," he said. "We are wearing a uniform, a gun, a badge, it feels very demonstrative for someone in crisis."

Looking to dump a disturbing statistic

And there are many people in Eugene in crisis.

Lane County, which encompasses Eugene and the neighboring city of Springfield, has staggering rates of homelessness.

The county's rate of homelessness per capita is among the highest in the country. Recent county data also suggests that mental health crises are also widespread: The suicide rate, at around 17 deaths per 100,000, is approximately 40% higher than the national average.

Police encounters with homeless people often end in appointments or arrests. Of homeless people with mental health problems, 62.0% to 90% of them will be arrested, according to a review by the journal of homeless studies. They may end up in jail, not in treatment or accommodation, and so the incarceration cycle begins which does not benefit either party.

According to a study, around 25% of people killed by the police show signs of mental illness.

CAHOOTS was created in part because of another disturbing statistic: About 25% of people killed by police show signs of mental illness, according to a review of the Washington Post's extensive shooting database.

The Eugene Police Department has been criticized in past years for shooting and killing people with mental illness. Most recently, in February, the city won a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot by police. His loved ones said he was a veteran with PTSD who had threatened to commit suicide. (Skinner was named boss in 2018, three years after the shooting.)

Most CAHOOTS clients are homeless, and just under a third of them have severe mental illness. Skinner lifts a weight off them, Skinner said.

"I think it is time for the police to stop being a capture base for everything that our community and society need," Skinner said. "We need law enforcement professionals to redo the core mission of protecting communities and enforcing the law, and then combining resources with other services like behavioral health, all of those things that we tend to bundle into the law enforcement badge. "

Its employees are unarmed.

There is no such thing as a "typical" CAHOOTS change these days, said Ben Brubaker, who worked as a CAHOOTS crisis worker before taking on the role of clinical co-coordinator at White Bird.

Staff responds to substance addiction crises, psychotic episodes, homeless residents, and suicide threats. They make home visits to counsel depressed children at the request of their parents, and public viewers contact them when someone is not in a position to call CAHOOTS.

Unlike the police, CAHOOTS responders cannot compel anyone to accept their help, and cannot arrest anyone. They are not armed, and their uniform generally consists of a White Bird T-shirt and jeans; the goal is that the more they "appear civilian," the less threatened their customers will feel.

Their approach is also different. They are taught in training to abandon the "pseudo-professional" effect that employees inadvertently take in conversations with customers. And in addition to extensive experience in medical or mental health care, all CAHOOTS employees are judged on their "lived experiences," said Brubaker: People who have dealt with many of the situations CAHOOTS clients find themselves in are better able to empathize and serve those people, he said.

Building that relationship and trust with clients is an integral part of their clinical work.

"That can be complicated," said Brubaker. "We show up in a white truck."

Demand for their services continues to grow

However, for most of the people they help, that's still preferable to a police cruiser.

They can call the police or EMS for help if the case requires a "higher level of care" than CAHOOTS can provide, he said. But much of it can be done alone. They can transport clients to hospitals, shelters or the White Bird Clinic, where they will have access to medical and dental care and advice.

Support continues to grow: CAHOOTS receives about $ 2 million, which Zeiss says is almost three times greater than its budget when it retired in 2014. And CAHOOTS a few years ago expanded to serve neighboring Springfield.

But the program still works with just three trucks, which are staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The workload can be overwhelming, Brubaker said.

The high-demand, low-capacity model is holding CAHOOTS back, said Ibrahim Coulibaly, a former White Bird volunteer who serves as president of the NAACP chapter of Lane County. Expanding CAHOOTS services to also have its own campus could improve its reach, he said.

With more funds, he said, reallocated from the police budget or another source, the program could respond to even more crises, with even more employees and, hopefully, at least one more truck.

However, CAHOOTS could use more than just another truck, said June Fothergill, a pastor of a Springfield church who calls CAHOOTS to pick up homeless people or people with substance use problems who go through free meals.

Fothergill said that while CAHOOTS does its part well, providing immediate services to someone in crisis, there is still a gap when it comes to long-term solutions.

"You can call someone for the crisis, but what are they supposed to do for it? Where can they take them except in jail?" she said. "That doesn't necessarily provide a lot of treatment."

They are better equipped than the police to care for the people they serve, he said. But if there is no space in affordable housing, the Eugene Detox Center, or mental health facilities, those customers will become repeat customers.

"They are doing what they can do," he said. "There is wonderful work going on, but it is not adequate at the moment."

He says a partnership with the police is essential.

The idea of ​​"spending the police" was introduced into the mainstream just a month ago, since the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country against racism and police brutality. But what the term means depends on who you ask.

Advocates of limiting the role of the police have cited Eugene as an example of social service providers and law enforcement officers working in harmony.

But a growing group of dissidents feel that there is little room for police in the movement to fundamentally change the American criminal justice system. Services like CAHOOTS, they say, can function better and more widely without the help of the police.

Zeiss is not sure if he agrees.

"Partnering with the police has always been essential to our model," he said. "A CAHOOTS-like program without a close relationship with the police would be very different from anything we've done. I don't have a coherent vision of a society that has no police force."

He said the current movement has apparently pitted service providers like CAHOOTS against the police, which may raise suspicions among police about "whether we really are their allies or their competitors."

"In a sense, that may be true. But I think we still need to focus on being part of a system and a system that includes the police for some functions," Zeiss said.

Skinner, the Eugene police chief, said that reallocating funds from the Eugene police would stifle the department, which already has little money, and its ability to do the job of defending CAHOOTS when situations turn violent.

"Every time you're thinking about what significant change looks like, especially if it's sustainable, it takes a lot of stakeholder engagement," he said. "While I fully understand people's desire to do something very quickly, we need to keep our eyes on the prize here. If we want to reform the police, we have to do it methodically and strategically."

It has become central to the debate on & # 39; spending the police & # 39;

Coulibaly said community leaders are in talks about what to do with the police: Should their funds go to CAHOOTS, or should more funds go to better police education on de-escalation techniques? They have not reached a consensus, he said.

"If the city doesn't have enough money to fund CAHOOTS, they should probably think about reallocating some of the funds that go to the police to support CAHOOTS," he said.

Brubaker said the relationship with the police remains strong, but CAHOOTS is evaluating calls for change from the public, which has directed its support for the program. He said staff are figuring out what shape the program will take in the future, but there is no clear path.

"We are not trying to be the face of a conventional institution," he said. "We are just people who serve people."

Other cities are trying to develop a similar model.

The idea of ​​a separate entity in charge of alternative care is more attractive than ever, as cities reflect on the effectiveness of their police departments.

CAHOOTS has fulfilled the moment. Brubaker said he is consulting with cities on how to implement his own CAHOOTS-inspired program, replacing White Bird Clinic with a local organization that does a similar job.

However, there are some criteria that Brubaker considers immutable: the CAHOOTS substitute should be operated by a local non-profit organization separate from the government that already has a positive and established relationship with the community, and should ideally be served by people who reflect the diversity of that community.

CAHOOTS consulted Olympia, Washington, about creating its own Crisis Response Unit, which has two social workers. Denver is testing a program, also inspired by CAHOOTS, run by a local social justice organization.

… but there is no one-size-fits-all solution

White Bird Clinic and CAHOOTS coordinators cannot go to other communities and set up copies of CAHOOTS. What works in Eugene would not work in New York, in Miami, or in larger cities more diverse than Eugene (less than 2% of the population is black, according to census data).

Brubaker knows that a "blank" reform style would not work. But CAHOOTS provides a template.

"I think the role I see for our agency is not to go in and tell other communities what to do and what they should do," he said. "Our role is to help those communities have a conversation with each other about what they need and how that response can be."

It is not an immediate solution. Zeiss said it took a lot of "patient plotting" for CAHOOTS to really make an impact.

"At this point, we have patiently waited for a whole generation of police officers," he said. "There is no one in the Eugene police force who remembers being an Eugene police officer without CAHOOTS. It has been such a slow process."

That does not mean that other cities should not try.

"You have to start," he said. "You can start right away by creating something and expanding it as confidence in it grows."

CAHOOTS from another city may not be called CAHOOTS at all, although it will probably use another cheesy acronym. It is not likely to satisfy defenders who want to completely unseat the police. But, if it is done well, could change the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in a city.