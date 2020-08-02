This is how experts think that the press should cover the period leading up to the November elections

While the newsrooms think about how to cover the pre-election period that is now only 93 days away, experts say educating voters in How voting systems will work should be the most important thing.

"The press needs to educate the public on how to vote … and take down these conspiracy theories about electoral fraud and the things that are going to convince people that elections are not being done fairly," Richard Hasen, professor of the chancellor. Of Law and Political Science at the University of California, Irvine told CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday "Trusted sources."

"People in the media should inform the public that a slow count is a fair count and that trying to rush things will only create oversight."

Increased bets for electoral coverage

Experts say recent statements that some fear could undermine Americans' confidence in the voting process and election results on Thursday, Triumph This work may be even more important in light of President Donald Trump.Experts say recent statements that some fear could undermine Americans' confidence in the voting process and election results on Thursday,Triumph tweeted : "With universal voting by mail (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACTIVE and FRAUDULENT election in history. It will be a great shame for the United States. Delaying the election until people can vote properly, safely and vote safely ??? "

Delaying an election in the United States would be unprecedented, and it's a move that Trump has no authority to make. His claims that the contest will be flawed have no evidence, either. However, some are concerned that his remarks may fuel fear among Americans about the security of the election.

"The biggest threat is that we are not going to have a fair election or we are not going to have an election that voters, or a good part of voters, accept as legitimate," said Hasen, who is also the author of "Election Merger." , said.

Hasen said he is concerned about a "nightmare" scenario in which more Trump voters cast their votes in person, so Trump appears to be coming forward on election night, but Democratic candidate Joe Biden ends up winning the election with more ballots. by mail that take longer. to tell.

"Is Trump going to say, as he said in 2018, that he will only accept the votes that come on Election Day? And he will try to claim that he is actually the winner of the election when he is actually the loser," Hasen said. "The kind of statements he is making is really undermining public confidence in the fairness of the vote count without any good reason."

Covering the run-up to the elections

Unfounded claims about voter fraud have caused confusion among voters, said Erin Geiger Smith, author of "Thank you for voting: the maddening, illuminating, and inspiring truth about voting in the United States."

"What is so important to the media as we move forward is not just addressing those issues and rejecting false claims, but we have to do our job and let voters know about the part they can really control, which is voting "Geiger Smith said, adding that newsrooms should focus on educating Americans on basic information, such as how voting by mail works and what they can do to ensure that their vote counts.

"I truly believe that any story we write about the issues should also answer the question: Am I giving the voter the information they need to make sure their vote counts?" Geiger Smith said. "Because there is very little that voters can do to finance the elections or get more money from the USPS, they can pressure their senators to do that, they can volunteer to be poll workers, but at the end of the day, they need to know how to vote by mail in your state and whether voting by mail is the right option for them. "

Many of these efforts are already underway.

Associated Press journalists have been investigating each state's voting procedures as they prepare for the election, AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said Sunday. The Associated Press has a network of reporters from 50 states and the news organization He has been counting and reporting electoral results since 1848.

"The electoral system in the United States is very decentralized," said Buzbee. "So what we are doing is doing a lot of research to make sure we understand how each state will handle their elections, what their laws and procedures will be, how they will handle voting mail … so that we can communicate it to our clients and to News organizations that depend on us for that vote count on Election Night. And so that everyone can have a clear and objective and transparent idea of ​​how this possible election will work. "