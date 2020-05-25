This is how Johnny Depp could look at the Batman Joker

The batman It has been featured in the Warner Bros. movie line for some time. The delay COVID-19, Batman's first solo project in a long time, was further delayed. The dark knight rises preserves.

At that time, Gotham villains appear to have been in turmoil, as the hooded crusader's arch enemy has had his own stupendously successful outing in jester. However, it remains to be seen if Joaquín Phoenix's version of the character appears in other franchises, leaving plenty of room for amateur artists to create their own performances.

For example, Instagram user @willgray_art has recast Joker to The batman in this work of art, with pirates of the Caribbean Cave inhabitant Johnny Depp puts himself in Phoenix's shoes. And you can see what it would look like on paper through the gallery below.



Of all the actors currently working in the cinema, few would be the most obvious choices for the role than Johnny Depp. It's the type of typecasting that I'm sure he fears, but he's made a career out of playing sickly pale and pale guys you wouldn't want to get into a taxi with. The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, the appropriately named Bulger "Whitey" in Black dough, and most recently the very bad (and very pale) dark wizard Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals 2.

I'm not saying it's a bad thing. In fact, actors who are good at something have every right to keep doing it. Phoenix also has a similar record, although I would argue that her performance in Gladiator It was scarier than any of the others listed here. Perhaps someday Depp will finally have his chance at the part?

Tell us, however, do you dig this fan art? If so, please leave a comment with your goodwill (not ill-will) message below. Johnny Depp as The batmanIt's Joker, now that would be something.