This new video game lets you play like a man-eating shark





Tripwire Interactive's new offering "Maneater" lets you play like a shark and lets you have a good time while you're on it. Life as an apex predator With the world under a pandemic, many have turned to video games for comfort. and entertainment, so we all encourage staying indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, many of these triple-A titles from the biggest game developers and studios come too close to home and are usually about pandemics, apocalyptic sequels, Lovecraftian horror, or just isolation in itself. As such, new titles like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" are gaining a lot of momentum, as it's a fun game where all you need to do is make friends and design your own island. But what about those who want something silly but just as exciting? Well the Tripwire Interactive "Maneater" might be your best option. As you may have guessed from the title, you play as a man-eating shark, one of the main apex predators of the ocean. There's a story here, of course, as the shark you play seeks revenge on Scaly Pete, a "shark hunter" starring on television who allegedly killed your mother. Beyond that, though, the true strength of the game lies in the fact that it never tries to be more than what it is: a fun-filled and numbing experience that may be forgettable after a while, but still a big waste of time while playing it. While repetitive, the tone of the game remains aggressively silly throughout the game, with Chris Parnell (from "Rick and Morty") providing hilarious narration at all times, be it through insane anecdotes or food-based recipes of fish.

As for the gameplay, the central loop is divided into underwater exploration, where you dive into the rich underwater caves of the game, find collectibles and use your fin to inspect the horizon, in the style of Hollywood sharks.

In many ways, "Maneater" is a simple open world underwater RPG. However, it's a frustration-free, deep blue game that is sure to keep you busy while you wait for quarantine. Oh, and no shark (or human) was harmed in the creation of this game. A new Tripwire Interactive game allows you to play as a shark that takes revenge on a human who killed his mother. Guillaume Baviere, CC BY-SA 2.0.




