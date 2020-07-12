Thomas Sowell says the concept of systemic racism "makes no sense," warns that the United States could reach the "point of no return."

Economist and author Thomas Sowell told "Life Liberty & Levin" in an interview broadcast Sunday night that the left's assertion that the United States is haunted by "systemic racism" is without definitive meaning and cannot be "proven" in no way empirical.

"You hear this phrase, & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; [u] & # 39; systemic oppression & # 39;" host Mark Levin told Sowell. "You hear it on our college campuses. You hear it from very rich and fabulously famous sports stars. What does that mean? And whatever it means, is it true?"

"It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way one tests hypotheses," replied Sowell, adding that the coin of the phrase reminds him of "propaganda tactics" in Nazi Germany, where Sowell claimed that if a lie was "repeated enough and strong enough", it would be widely believed.

Sowell agreed with Levin's theory that the majority of those who have participated in protests across the United States in recent months do not live in the communities they claim to support, but are only going to "deliver turkeys" on Thanksgiving. and they live among the people they say are oppressors. .

"They are absolute hypocrites," said the host. "They claim that they want equality for all. They claim that there will be a decline of the … police departments … and yet, every time you look at a Marxist state, it is a top-down, centralized, authoritarian system police state."

Sowell said that while activists claim they reject racial and class differences, they only end up creating their own "nomenclature" and establishing their own hierarchies.

"If the elections go to [Joe] Biden," he added, "there is a good chance that the Democrats will control [Congress] and considering the kinds of things they are proposing, that could be the point of no return for this country."