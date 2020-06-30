Thomas Sowell tells Mark Levin that leftist ideology & # 39; falls apart like a house of cards & # 39; when you demand facts

Author and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Thomas Sowell, said Tuesday that much of the left's ideology "falls apart like a house of cards" under scrutiny.

"I think that many, if not most, of the people who were in the movement that created the Soviet Union were probably idealists who wanted a better world. They had no idea what kind of world they were creating, "Sowell, the author of the new book" Charter Schools and Their Enemies, "told" The Mark Levin Show. "

Sowell, who said he used to believe in Marxist ideology in his younger years, said the left "has a better vision" until one asks deeper questions.

"Suddenly, everything falls apart like a house of cards," Sowell said.

UNIVERSITY STUDENT GROUP OF RICE DEMANDS & # 39; CASA NEGRA & # 39 ;, BEST PHOTOS OF IDENTIFICATION, WITHDRAWN STATUE

Sowell's comments came just after Princeton University said he will remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from his school of public policy and a residential university.

Christopher Eisgruber, president of Princeton, announced the institution's decision in a statement posted on the school's website. He cited Wilson's "racist views and policies" as the main factor in the decision.

"The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or university whose academics, students, and alumni must be firmly against racism in all its forms," ​​the statement read. .

Sowell said he "has no idea" what advocates of "institutional racism" mean and that they themselves do not know "what they mean."

“In the sense that you can't ask them an objective question and get an objective answer. For example, one of the things I found when writing an earlier book was the poverty rate for blacks and whites. If I remember the numbers correctly, something like 22 percent of blacks were in poverty, 11 percent of whites were in poverty. They are like "well, that shows racism."

Sowell said the poverty rate was 7.5 percent among married black couples.

"In other words, they not only have a lower poverty rate than blacks in general, but they have a lower poverty rate than whites in general," Sowell said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sowell said he believes young people are influenced throughout their lives in the public education system, which leans to the left.

“You listen to the same narrative and are not taught how to prove things against facts. They are simply taught to repeat these slogans and when you try to talk to them in terms of facts, they think you are trying to confuse them, "Sowell said.