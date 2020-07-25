Three storms threaten the United States and the Caribbean this weekend

They are Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific Ocean, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic. This is where things are with all three:

Tropical Storm Hanna is gathering steam and is forecast to hit a hurricane land in Texas on Saturday.

Hanna's forecast will be a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph when it makes landfall in South Texas.

"The conditions surrounding Tropical Storm Hanna favor further intensification before making landfall. If the storm remains above water longer than anticipated, then winds may be stronger than currently forecast, as the Gulf it's very warm right now. Even a couple of hours of late land could mean an increase in projected winds and the potential for rain, "he said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.

If Hanna gets stronger in a hurricane, it will be the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. As of early Saturday, the storm was 140 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with a maximum isolated total of 15 inches through Sunday night in South Texas and in the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, and northern Tamaulipas. Along the upper coasts of Texas and Louisiana, 3 to 5 inches of rain is forecast.

Additional areas of Texas have been added to the hurricane warning that now extends from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, Texas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for areas from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico to Port Mansfield, Texas and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

The storm is expected to steadily strengthen to make landfall in South Texas on Saturday.

Hurricane Douglas

Hurricane Douglas it is approaching Hawaii, but it is forecast to weaken before it reaches the island chain this weekend.

Douglas peaked as a Category 4 storm early Friday and is now a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds. The weakening is expected to continue for the next 36 hours as it approaches Hawaii.

"Recent trends in the model indicate a northward shift toward the hurricane's trajectory. Regardless of its exact trajectory and if it lands directly, severe impacts are still anticipated on the islands as threats spread far from the storm center. "said Van Dam. he said. "Hurricane force winds extend 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, which means this does not need to be a direct landing to have serious consequences."

When Douglas reaches the island chain on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning, it is likely to be either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm, forecasters said.

Hurricane watch is in effect for all of Hawaii, except for the island of Kaua & # 39; i.

Douglas will bring the threat of flash floods and landslides / landslides, along with strong winds that can cause power outages and wave damage.

Tropical storm force winds are forecast to hit the island of Hawaii on Saturday night local time. Forecasting the hurricane center between 6 and 10 inches of rain for portions of the islands with a maximum isolated total of 15 inches is possible, especially on higher terrain.

The storm will also create large swells that are likely to cause waves of life and rip current conditions for several days.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical storm Gonzalo will move through the south of the Windward Islands on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the islands.

Gonzalo is no longer expected to affect the Windward Islands as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane, but now as a weaker tropical storm.

"Conditions for Tropical Storm Gonzalo have been less than ideal for their survival. Although gusty winds and heavy rains will impact the Windward Islands today, the storm has been battling dry air since its inception. Once the Windward Islands and enters the Caribbean, we should see its eventual disappearance, "said Van Dam.

Rainfall is expected to total 2 to 5 inches for much of the affected areas.

Gonzalo is expected to weaken and dissipate early next week as he moves through the southern Caribbean.

Gonzalo has already set the record for the seventh oldest storm in what is shaping up to be a busy hurricane season.