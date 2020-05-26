TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler out of jail after paying $ 11,500 in bail

After being arrested on drug charges, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler of TikTok are now out of jail on bail, but what happens next?

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler, the two TikTok stars who were recently arrested on drug-related charges, have now been released after paying a combined bail of $ 11,500. The news of the arrests came earlier today and immediately attracted a lot of attention due to the high-profile nature of the two on TikTok.

While Hall and Hossler are known for their TikTok profiles, they are both very active on other social media platforms as well, including Instagram. In fact, Hall recently returned to YouTube, where she already has more than 1.5 million followers to add to the nearly 4 million on Instagram and the 7 million on TikTok. Again, that's just Hall, highlighting social media that both reached in 2020, and how their arrests immediately resulted in increased activity on Twitter and elsewhere.

Following confirmed reports of his arrests, the media includes US Weekly USA I have now confirmed that the two stars were released after posting the bond. According to the report, Hall was released on $ 5,000 bail after an arrest for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. Similarly, Hossler was charged with the same possession of less than two ounces of a marijuana offense, as well as an additional possession of a controlled substance charge, with Hossler released on a $ 6,500 bond.

What about Hall & Hossler Next?

While it was now confirmed, there were already indications that the two "Sway Boys" had been released and each of them had sent a quick Tweet to reassure fans that they had returned. Although, shortly after the Tweets were sent, they were removed again and without an explanation, leading some on social media to wonder what had happened. Overall, the response on social media has been largely supportive for the two of them, with several hashtags taking over, including #freesway, #freebryce, and #freejaden. Additionally, new accounts that seem purposely designed to promote the release of TikTok stars have also begun to appear.

It's just awful.In the morning I woke up to a wonderful mood, but it changed dramatically as soon as I went to tik tok. My legs were heavily twisted and tears flowed. I am speechless. Two of my idols were at the destination of the. I hope we can help you.#freejaden #freesway pic.twitter.com/mZB0ynX79v – #freejaden #freebryce (@FFreebryce) May 26, 2020

That does not mean that the response was completely positive with many pointing out that despite the free-base movements that developed, the two had committed a crime. One that now appears to be more serious than previously thought due to the amounts of marijuana the charges relate to.

Bryce hall: possession of marijuana (56 g), released on the date of arrest. Ronald Hammond: Possession of marijuana (5.9 g), penalties of 20 years. pic.twitter.com/eNfD90QRjI – kate🍳 (@LILYROSEDIOR) May 26, 2020

Without further details on the legal process that has been provided, what happens next remains unknown. What is clear is that two definitive sides to this issue are likely to develop and one of them is not satisfied with the end result. Either Hall and Hossler's fans will face the possibility of serious legal ramifications, or those who are already making comparisons with others who have committed similar (often minor) crimes may feel that Hall and Hossler have been treated in a certain way, because to their success and status on platforms, including TikTok.

