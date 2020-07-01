Tim Scott criticizes "liberal Democrats" for sending racist messages: "Bold and disgusting behavior"

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, told "The Story" on Tuesday that "liberal Democrats" were responsible for the offensive voicemail messages he received at the height of pressure for police reform.

Scott, the only black Republican senator, listened to the messages for his Republican colleagues during a closed-door lunch last week.

"We had dozens, more than a dozen of them," Scott told host Martha MacCallum. "I only played two of them, which were the most racially offensive comments from liberals in this country. They called to say that I was being targeted."

"It was so blasphemous that you can't play five seconds of those videos on your show because there are so many f-bombs, the n-word – by the Liberal Democrats – causing a stir in my office, threatening my life. It is the boldest and most disgusting behavior that I've seen in a long time. "

THE REPUBLIC OF SENATE POLICE REFORM PROJECT FAILS IN THE PROOF VOTE IN THE MIDST OF THE OPPOSITION

Scott also responded to House Majority Representative James Majorly Whip's claim earlier in the show that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Was the reason Democrats blocked debate on the bill. Scott's police reform bill last week.

Clyburn, DS.C., told MacCallum that Scott's frustration at the failure of his bill "should be with Mitch McConnell," adding that the majority leader should have let Scott work with the Sens. Cory Booker, DN.J. and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., On bipartisan legislation.

"I had multiple conversations with Democrats, including those two [Booker and Harris], about what they saw needed to be changed in the bill," Scott told presenter Martha MacCallum. "Now, I offered them … 20 amendments to make the change. They still walked away from the opportunity."

Scott admitted that "I would certainly add to my legislation [a ban on] carotids [bottlenecks] … But if that's our disagreement, that resolves in 30 seconds."

Scott also reacted to a viral video taken last week of a white woman protesting by yelling at a group of police officers. One of the officers, who is white, tells the woman not to talk to him about it because his wife is black, prompting the protester to ask the officer for evidence and to produce an image.

"The ignorant are appearing en masse and, unfortunately, they are getting microphones because they have not been empowered by historical perspective, no, as Congressman Clyburn said, an assessment and evaluation based on historical understanding. That is outside the window." Scott said.

"It is chaos and chaos leads to lawlessness. And that is dangerous, very dangerous for this nation. And we need to force conversation in the public forum so that adults can have conversations where we agree to disagree without being unpleasant. It can happen. It may not have happened in a long time. "