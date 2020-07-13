Titans' Taylor Lewan has the idea that the NFL will play the 2020 season amid a pandemic

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan tweeted Saturday that the NFL should take some advice from the UFC on how to continue playing the sport during a pandemic.

Lewan wrote about how remarkable it was that the UFC was able to hold its events amid a pandemic and that the NFL, with all its money and resources, could do something similar. In a series of tweets, the three-time Pro Bowler gave a number of ideas on what the NFL should look like in the 2020 season.

"Looking at @ufc and how well they have handled the pamdemic [sic] I can't help but think that @NFL has more resources and a lot more money to discover what we played this year," he wrote. "What are your thoughts?

“Each team quarantined a hotel camp style. Families can have visits once a month / weekly / biweekly. A "family day". Family members will be evaluated and admitted once the test is negative.

"The pilots will be [sic] tested and masked before flying teams to games where they play against other teams that have also been quarantined in their city," he continued.

“It's 6 months, it would be difficult. But people sacrifice much more for much less. We cannot complain about the circumstances, everyone is suffering, but we can find a way to make it happen. We can still play a game we love for people who love it. THOUGHTS?

Lewan added that front-line workers cannot see their families and those who are fighting abroad have been gone longer and are sacrificing much more.

"They don't get the same benefits as we do. We sacrifice our bodies every year. But we can do more this year by giving people the game. It's not about politics, it's about doing the right thing," he wrote.

The NFL still plans to start the season on time. Some of the league's health and safety protocols were reported last week. They do not include jersey swaps or post-game handshakes.