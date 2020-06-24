Today on Fox News: June 24, 2020

STAY TUNED

At Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection. USA

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Trump; Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA; US Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark .., explains why he is urging the Justice Department to press charges against the crowds collapsing statues in the United States. American representative Jim Jordan. R-Ohio, on whether congressional lawmakers can find common ground on police reform. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in her promise to defend Mount Rushmore from the cancellation culture.

Special report, 6 p.m. ET: Don't miss Bret Baier's exclusive interview with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Biden and Trump launch their economic recovery plans – The presidential race seems to be preparing. On Tuesday, President Trump took his campaign to Arizona, and alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden held his first campaign event with former President Obama. Liz Harrington, RNC national spokesperson, and Robert Wolf, former economic adviser to President Obama, discuss the possibility of another stimulus package, the 2020 elections and the state of the economy.

Also in the summary: the states of the EE. USA They have seen an increase in coronavirus cases despite increased tests for COVID-19. Dr. Amesh Adalja, principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins University Health Security Center and infectious disease physician, discusses his concerns about spikes, what is driving the rise in positive cases, and why he believes we should not lower the Guard with the virus only because states are reopening and trying to return to normal.

Also, comment from Abby Hornacek, host of the "Getting Schooled" and "Park & ​​# 39; d" podcast on Fox Nation.

Do you want to send Fox News Rundown directly to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Judith Miller; Adam Carolla; Dan Hoffman, former CIA station chief; Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection of the United States; US Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks to Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano about President Trump's plan to protect monuments across the country, and radio host Lars Larson talks about how police protests across the country can reach his end.