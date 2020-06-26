Tom Brady Seems To Respond To Critics About Workouts Amidst Peak Florida Coronavirus

Tom Brady seemed to have a message for those criticizing him for training with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates as Florida coronavirus cases increased and the NFLPA warned players against training.

Brady used a quote from former President Franklin D. Roosevelt to run his finger through the noise surrounding his sessions.

"’ All we have to fear is fear itself "- FDR," Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

Brady's recent trainings occurred when Florida sees an increase in coronavirus cases. On Thursday alone, Florida health officials reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 46 more deaths. It was the second highest total in a day.

NFL Medical Director Dr. Allen Sills told ESPN on Thursday that the union and the NFL are together when it comes to reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

"The NFLPA and NFL are in the exact same place, which is what we want to make the safest environment possible for all of our constituents, be they players, coaches, coaches, medical personnel [or] anyone in that team environment " Sills said. "We are going to work very hard to educate everyone on the steps that we collectively believe will be most effective in reducing risk for everyone.

“Once again, it's about reducing risk and trying to mitigate it. We know that we cannot eliminate the risk. We will work a lot hand in hand with the players association. This is where everyone in that team environment will share the same risks, but they will also share the same responsibilities with each other, which means that everyone will depend on all the other members of that team's environment to do their best to implement these measures and keep themselves and their household members as safe as possible throughout the season. "

Dr. Thom Mayer, the union's chief medical director, sent a memo to the players earlier in the week urging them to stop doing private training, according to NFL.com.

Please note that it is our agreed medical opinion that, in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states, no player should participate in private practice training. Our goal is for all players and their families to be as healthy as possible in the coming months, ”he wrote. "We are working on the best mitigation procedures at the team facility for both the training grounds and next season, and we believe it is in the best interest of all players to advise against any voluntary joint practice before the training camp. "

The Buccaneers also had some members of the organization who tested positive for the coronavirus.