Tom Brady's TB12 empire accepted up to $ 1 million in PPP loans

Your tax money, working hard.

Despite GOAT signing a $ 50 million, two-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason, Tom Brady's trading company TB12 Inc. has apparently struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic and received up to $ 1 million in federal funds through Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Federal data released Monday revealed to all beneficiaries of at least $ 150,000 of the aid program, which the Small Business Association says accounts for 75 percent of the total approved loan amount.

Companies had to apply for the PPP loan, which is a component of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act: a $ 2 billion aid package approved by Congress and President Trump in March, whose objective is to support small businesses and combat job losses during the economic recession caused by COVID-19.

Exact loan amounts were not disclosed, but companies stratified at levels of $ 150,000 to $ 350.00, $ 350,000 to $ 1 million, $ 1 million to $ 2 million, $ 2 million to $ 5 million. and $ 5 million to $ 10 million. TB12 Inc.'s application was approved on April 15, six days after the company announced plans to expand TB12's presence in Tampa, New York and Los Angeles. The loan was rated at the $ 350,000 to $ 1 million level and was dispersed by Cambridge Savings Bank.

The Massachusetts-based brand sells supplements and products online. It also has two physical locations, one at Patriot Place in Foxboro and one in Boston's Tony Back Bay neighborhood, whose doors were temporarily closed during the shutdown.

In the meantime, the 42-year-old Florida man has been keeping himself busy training with new teammates, playing golf, breaking into homes, and traversing Tampa's parks. In May, Brady, a renowned advocate for natural and clean living, was criticized for promoting Protect, a TB12 sports product that is touted as an "immunity supplement" during a pandemic. The product sells for $ 45 dollars for a 30-day supply.

Brady and his wife Gisele have a combined net worth of nearly $ 600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.