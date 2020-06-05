Tom Cotton's opinion piece & # 39; Send the troops & # 39; That's wrong

Nothing remotely close to this is happening now in Washington, where there has certainly been unforgivable vandalism for the past week, but the protests have been largely peaceful affairs, and that's true for many of the protests across the country.

For good reason, federal troops are only incorporated as a last resort to quell violence in the United States, as they are generally not trained in crowd control or law enforcement techniques, tasks that the police do best, times supported by the National Guard units under the order of the governor of each state.

That is why United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, himself a retired United States Army officer, publicly said From the podium in the Pentagon newsroom on Wednesday, "The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and extreme situations. No we're in one of those situations right now. I don't support invoking the Law of Insurrection. "

In saying this, Esper publicly contradicted President Donald Trump, who suggested deploying federal troops in US cities. The US, which would require invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which aims to calm public unrest.

In his op-ed, Cotton states that "the riots have nothing to do with George Floyd, whose heartbroken relatives have condemned the violence. By contrast, nihilistic criminals simply seek the spoils and excitement of destruction, with pictures of Radical lefts like antifa infiltrate protest marches to exploit Floyd's death for their own lawless ends. "

Despite the Arkansas senator's claims, no evidence It has emerged that cadres of left-wing radicals like Antifa are organizing the vast protests at the national level that sometimes turn violent. Instead, the protesters are mostly ordinary young men fed up with police brutality directed against black Americans, and many of the protests are also aimed at Trump's own fearlessness in handling the coronavirus pandemic, as well as all the others. Racial inequalities that continue to plague the United States.

Cotton goes on to state that "… Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson called the military to disperse crowds that impeded school disaggregation." This is quite untrue because it points to cases where governors in the 1950s and 1960s for political reasons refused to enforce federal desegregation laws, and presidents had to step in to enforce them. But in the case of the current protests, the governors are mobilizing the police and National Guard units to respond to them.

Cotton's op-ed has caused a storm of protest within the New York Times precisely because of its factual inaccuracies and historical analogies that make little sense. Times reports had already debunked the idea that Antifa was leading the protests and some journalists working for the newspaper said Cotton's arguments about sending troops could even endanger the lives of black New York staff members. Times.