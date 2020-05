Tom Holland's Peter Parker, seen as Hawkeye in Marvel's WHAT …? Series Logo Treatment – Newsdio

The voice cast for the series includes Michael B. Jordan like Killmonger, Sebastian Stan like Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin like Thanos, Mark Ruffalo like Bruce Banner / The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston like Loki, Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth like Thor Hayley Atwell like Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul rudd like Ant-Man, Michael Douglas like Hank Pym, Neal McDonough like Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper how Howard Stark, Sean Gunn like Kraglin, Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, Taika Waititi like Korg, Toby Jones like Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou like coré Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker like Yondu. The vigilante will be expressed by Jeffrey Wright.

Marvel Studios & # 39; What if…? will premiere on Disney + in the summer of 2021.