Top 10 best tik tok alternatives you can’t miss!

Since the arrival of Tiktok, small video apps raged a huge amount of craze among the audience. It was certainly a platform to uphold the hidden talents among the people, and thus, the app gathered a huge applause and credits from everyone, particularly the youngsters. These apps are quite popular among both Android as well as iOS platforms. The best thing about these apps is that people post lip-sync videos along with small act videos on these platforms.

However, there is a recent ban imposed on Tiktok. This ban is posed on the app by the Indian government due to its Chinese roots, and it happens to be one among the list of many applications that were recently asked to uninstall by the Indian users. However, the developers are constantly trying out some other apps that could best suffice the alternative to TikTok.

Is there any Indian app like TikTok?

Without a doubt, there are so many apps available on the Internet but until the Tiktok app got banned, we did not realize the necessity of any other alternatives for video creation. Whatsoever, Tiktok was recently banned and that’s when the users went ahead to look for some or the other replacement for it. Of course, the app industry is flooded with numerous apps and the developers are constantly trying to bring something or the other to the market every single day. Consequently, there are several other substitutes to TikTok available. However, some of them have different origin, as they have been developed and launched by other nations. If at all, you want to go for apps that are made in India, you must read till the end of this content and we will help you learn about the other alternatives available to TikTok! Besides, there are several other Indian apps too, which means that these applications are particularly developed in the country. You can try them out, and I assure you that you will have to make no compromise in terms of entertainment.

Is Zili app banned in India?

Zili App is regarded as one of the funny video applications that allows the users to access extensive editing tools as well as access different features like puzzle videos, boomerangs. Certainly, there has been a lot of curiosity about the origin of this Zili App. Here are the answers to your queries about Zili App’s origin, whether or not Zili App banned in India, and other related details.

Zili app allows the users to create boomerangs, and online content creation superzooms. All these editing tools are designed to help users quickly create images at ease. The country of origin for Zili app is China. In the year 2019, a Chinese-based tech company, Xiaomi, formally launched the Chinese app to give a head-to-head competition to that of Bytedance’s TikTok. The app became quite popular in 2019 in Google Play Store’s “Entertainment” section for delivering funny videos.

Well, Lei Jun, the CEO of the Xiaomi tech company is held responsible for the development of the Zili Funny video app. The app has got 10 million downloads on the Play store worldwide, and is absolutely safe to use in India. Mi’s Zili app is not banned in India as of now.

Which apps are made in India?

Ever since the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi came up with the announcement that Tiktok app will no more be available for download in India, along with other 58 Chinese apps that have been banned, there seems to be a huge research going on among the users to opt for some or the other alternatives of this application. The Tiktok app has also been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple store, and the Home Ministry is still continuing to make developments regarding the enforcement of this ban. Whatsoever, in this current scenario, if you are one of those users who have been eagerly looking for apps made in India, here is a list to help you out!

Note: Before we dive deep into discussing the list, let us tell you that even if these apps do not have an Indian origin, they are absolutely safe to use and are running in the country in full swing. Let’s go ahead!

Here the 10 tik tok alternatives in India that are readily available to download in both Android and iOS platforms. Read on…

Josh:

Dailyhunt has recently launched the Josh app. It is available to download for Android devices and is gathering an immense popularity each day. Josh – India’s best short video app – allows the users to enjoy the most viral and trending videos in their own language anywhere, and at any time. Via this app, you can now easily find and share the best videos with your family and friends in just a few seconds. You can see India’s most trending videos of singing, dancing, acting, lip-syncing and mimicry, to that of the funniest videos and viral memes. The app has something for everyone, and that’s the best thing about it. Also, it allows you to build your own profile by uploading cool videos and get more followers on your profile.

One of the best things of using this app is that you can become famous by getting official shoutouts by making your profile stand as one of the best profiles. You can even make your videos viral across India. It is one of the best platforms to help you become a star. You can even download and share fun videos with your loved ones through other social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Besides, you may choose to upload your own videos Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, English, and other international languages to get contents of your choice.

Snack video:

Snack Video is one of the newest short funny video app. On Snack Video, you will easily be able to find the most thrilling, funny, and magic videos. All you have to do is to watch, interact with what you want, and make sure that you get only what you like, and you are going to find an endless stream of short videos that just feel personalized based on your preferences.

Snack Video app is available to download right from the Google Play Store. It runs a customized loop focused on your choices, based on the videos you watch and search for! Snack video app is easily available on the App Store, and you would just have to fetch it from the store, and you can keep watching contents from almost any genre, be it music, sports, news, pets, movies and more.

Roposo:

Roposo is one of the India’s favourite video creation and sharing app. Made in India, for India. You can use Roposo app in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and different other native languages which is yet another reason behind the growing popularity of this application. This app is said to have a TV-like browsing interface which has finally made this app even more popular than it ever was! It allows the users to make customized videos and photos, as well as, help them upload and download videos anywhere and at any time. The major contents of this app is created by the users.

The Roposo App is primarily made in India and it is owned by Glance InMobi Pte Ltd. The Roposo App was initially developed as a competitor to that of China’s short-form video app TikTok. Roposo App Download is available on Google Play Store and Apple app Store at ease. The download and installation process are pretty similar to any other apps. All you need is to permit access to this app, and then you can keep on enjoying it for hours. As a user, you will need to include your mobile number at the first move to create an OTP in order to sign-in to the Roposo app, and post that, you will be eligible to set your own preferences and start accessing the app without any bother.

Chingari:

Chingari is basically an Indian made app that is made by an Indian company. The notable advantage of this app is that it has got no external funding from China. It is absolutely safe to use and you should surely consider using this app without being worried about any privacy concerns. The initial idea for launching the Chingari app was to bring a Made in India TikTok rival and to compete against the platform. “The ban was never in our business plan,” Sumit Ghosh Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Chingari told the reporter once.

Whatsoever, this app was quite popular and it is not a new application unlike a lot of other apps that came into the picture only after Tiktok got banned in India. This application was launched much before Tiktok was banned in India. It was up on the Google Play Store since the year 2018 and then was made available in the Apple app Store. However, it is after the ban of Tiktok in India that had finally brought this app into the limelight. It is regarded as one of the most popular Indian alternatives to Tiktok available right now. It has got over 25 million downloads and close to 3 million daily active users which is indeed a good figure.

Public – Indian Local Videos:

Public – Indian Local Videos app is regarded as your city’s own local app. It brings to you all the latest updates of your city through short videos without any hassle. Through this app, you can get an easy access to avail a medium where you can get all the important and interesting videos across the city in a single place. The best thing about this application is that it allows you to fetch contents in your native language. Also, you get videos related to your preference, be it based on politics or news, cricket and other sports, religious events and more. This app is by far one of the best apps available for download without any hassle. It is even known as a free news and magazines’ app. You can easily fetch it for downloading purpose on the App Store.

Zili:

Zili is basically an entertainment community. The best thing about this app is that it is going to allow you to download contents at ease without any hassle. Also, you can upload contents based on your choice. Simply create contents by shooting the video anywhere and you can upload it. The process to post your creations are absolutely simple, just like the way you do it with any other applications. You can create funny videos, jokes, mimicry, animal or pet related contents, as well as dramatic videos with this app in just a few minutes. You can even shoot the pranks, or anything based on your preference. People who have had used this app for at least once say that it is going to make you fall in love with it once you start using this app. Xiaomi has originally launched this app in the year 2019 and it is running amazingly in the nation without any restrictions. Though the app has got a Chinese origin, it is not one among those 59 apps that were recently flunked by the Indian Government. Hence, if you are still wondering whether or not you should go for installing this app, go ahead, without a doubt!

ShareChat – Made in India:

ShareChat, is basically an Indian social media platform developed by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd. and founded by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan in the year 2015, that is, around 5 years back. It was incorporated by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd on 8 January 2015 and since then, it has successfully gained a lot of popularity among the users. ShareChat has over 60 million monthly active users and is available across 15 languages in India including Bengali, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Assamese and more. You can download it on either Android or your iOS platform. The company’s application offers features which include private messaging, tagging and a personal messaging feature, thereby enabling the users to share videos, jokes, songs and other vernacular based social content with other users at ease.

Moj – Short Video App by ShareChat:

Moj App is pretty similar to that of the Tik Tok App and it allows you to make or create short videos, that would be lasting up to 15 seconds. This app is launched by Sharechat and it is available in around 15 languages. It provides you an easy provision to create your own contents whenever you feel like, be it at your home or on the go! It is an Indian regional short video platform that is functionally similar to TikTok. You can easily fetch this application from the Google Play Store. You can edit your videos by adding stickers, Magic Filters and emoticons. It comes with several other features too, including that of special effects in full sync and more. It is available for more than 50 thousand users who can easily download it. It is just within a short period that it has been listed on the Play store and thus, have earned an overall rating of 4.3. Moj App by Sharechat was released almost immediately after Tiktok was banned by the Indian Government among the other 58 Chinese apps.

Trell: Short Video App Made In India:

This is yet another application that is gaining quite a lot of limelight among the fans. The app allows the users to sign up using their phone number, Facebook, Google ID or WhatsApp at ease. Once you have a profile on this app, you can easily create contents related to beauty, food, recipes and more, and start uploading them on your profile as well as share them with your contacts. Based on the value that your contents add on the audience, you will even get followers on your profile. It has got a 4.6 rating which is quite an impressive thing about this application. Also, it allows the users to upload travel videos. Besides, you can even create contents that are up to 5 minutes long. One of the major drawbacks about this particular app is that it does not allow the users to edit or add effects to their videos within this app. Hence, you might need to get your videos edited beforehand and then upload it on the app later on, as it offers you a choice to upload existing videos. So, you can shoot and edit, and then keep them aside for future uploading.

Mitron:

This is yet another Indian made app. The company faced several allegations that it was made in Pakistan during the initial days post its launch. However, the company denied all the claims recently. You should check out the app for once, and you are sure to say that it is worth it. It allows the users to make homemade videos at ease, and you can download and upload videos according to your choice anytime without any second thought. It is basically a Bangalore based app that has recently said that about 40 million videos are viewed on the platform per hour and nearly one million new videos are created per day. It is apparent that more and more content creators are joining this app over the time.

Mitron has recently emerged as a homegrown alternative to TikTok as the anti-China sentiment rose in the country amidst the border tensions that was addressed in Ladakh. Whatsoever, Mitron has gathered quite a huge amount of popularity as TikTok was banned due to national security concerns. This app was removed from the Google app store for a short span of time due to technical policy violations. However, the app has fixed all the allegations and it is now available for download all over again. This app was initially founded by two computer science engineers, Shivank Agarwal who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and Anish Khandelwal, an alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The app was launched in April this year. It serves some of the top created videos on this platform with more than 1 million video contents being created on a regular basis. Also, this app allows you the provision to watch videos, as well as upload your own creations by customizing them just the way you want!

What is snack video?

Snack video is basically an application that offers an easy provision to the users to upload and watch as well as download short videos. It comes with a very simple user interface that will help you stay entertained all the time. This is one among those applications that could gather a huge amount of appreciation from the users within a stipulated span of time. It is easily available for installation right from the Google Play Store. The size of the application is 41.91 MB and it has got a 4.3 star rating.

Is Snack video a Chinese app?

Yeah, certainly there has been a lot of confusion regarding the origin of this application and it is being heard that the app has got Chinese roots, but it is not one among the apps that has been banned recently. Hence, it is running in full phase. It is a Tencent based brand and is regarded as a global rival to the Byte-Dance owned Tiktok app.

Who is the owner of Snack video app?

The Snack video app was originally launched by Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. It is absolutely safe to use and it is not banned by the Indian government yet. It is easily available for download and the users who have been using it so far have reviewed that it is one of the best applications in this category. It is completely safe, and all you need is to go through all the permissions, and terms and conditions before installing the application in your device.