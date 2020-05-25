Top AEW star worked Double or Nothing matches broken rib | Newsdio

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Adam Page) vs. The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) at a Stampede Match Stadium served as the main event for Saturday's AEW Double or Nothing pay event by sight.

This contest took place just a few days after last week's Dynamite episode that saw The Young Bucks return to AEW television after being home for months and missing shows.

During a fight at the end of the show, Matt Jackson was reported to have sustained an injury.

The Young Bucks plunged into The Inner Circle. This is where officials think Matt hurt his rib. At the time, it was not known whether it was broken or bruised.

Despite there being no medical update, Matt worked on the match that saw The Elite end.

In an Instagram post, Matt's wife Dana Massie confirmed that she worked the match with a broken rib. She wrote the following in the caption for the match:

"My husband is crazy. Grateful that it's okay (plus a broken rib) … that game was fun, but it was also very stressful watching it last night! "