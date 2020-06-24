Top Results: 3 takeaways from New York, Kentucky and North Carolina

But the uncertainty surrounding many of the nightly races, as voters wait for their mail-in ballots to be counted, could be a sign of what's to come. The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in many regions, and if it does not improve rapidly before the fall, more states could shift to absentee voting, meaning that hundreds of millions of Americans could face a similar wait on Election Night. of November.
The post was not held, and Ocasio-Cortez, who turned his campaign team into a constituent service army during the worst coronavirus crisis in New York City, appears ready to move on to a second term in Congress.
With his overwhelming victory in Tuesday's primaries, talk about a possible challenge to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer in 2022 is likely to heat up. But in the meantime, Ocasio-Cortez could see his influence in the House Democratic caucus grow if his fellow New York Progressives, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, who could be one of the first LGBTQ Black members of Congress to openly hold on to their tracks closer, races still undecided.
"What everyone has shown is that a popular movement here is not an accident, it is a mandate," Ocasio-Cortez said in a live broadcast on Tuesday night. "This absolutely strengthens us. It's not just about winning or losing, but much of this is about how we win. Winning with that kind of mandate is transformative, and it tells us that our political positions are not an accident."
Caruso-Cabrera, who raised about $ 2 million, did not admit or acknowledge Ocasio-Cortez in a late statement, but urged Democrats to unite before this fall's presidential election.
"Together, we must continue the load into November," he said. "We must come together and support the champion of our Democratic party, Joe Biden. Only through unity will we lead the way as Democrats and restore the integrity of the democratic process."
Voting is relatively smooth in Kentucky
The disastrous primary days in Wisconsin and Georgia, where citizens waited in line for hours to try to vote in person during the coronavirus pandemic, did not appear to materialize in Kentucky.
There were some problems. By noon, lines in Lexington stretched for about an hour, according to reports from local media and voters who posted about their wait times on social media.
But voting was constant throughout the day in Louisville at the Exhibition Center, a sprawling building designed to allow hundreds of people to cast their votes at once and be socially distant from each other. Several voters told CNN that they finished the entire voting process in 10 to 15 minutes.
A judge extended the vote by 30 minutes, allowing more than 100 people waiting outside the Exhibition Center to vote. The doors reopened briefly after Charles Booker, the Democrat facing Amy McGrath in a closely watched Senate primary, asked a court to extend the voting hours until 9 p.m. ET, citing the traffic going to the building. McGrath later tweeted that she, too, was filing a court order to keep the polls open in Louisville, but the judge did not issue another order beyond the half-hour extension.
"While all eyes were on Kentucky, we offered the nation a successful model for conducting an election during a pandemic," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday. "I am proud of the Kentuckians for exercising their rights, and proud of the bipartisan coalition that worked with me: the Governor, the State Board of Elections, county employees, and poll workers, to make this election successful and safe."
24-year-old North Carolina Republican wins House primary without Trump's endorsement
Cawthorn is a real estate investor who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014. He will turn 25 in August, the age constitutionally required to serve in the House. If elected in November, he would become the youngest member of Congress, a title that Ocasio-Cortez currently holds.
"Tonight, voters in District 11 of North Carolina said they are ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington," Cawthorn said in a statement Tuesday night. "You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement."
Cawthorn's victory marks the last surprising victory for a Republican who wins his primary despite the President's preference. Meadows had also backed his opponent.
CNN's Paul LeBlanc, Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.