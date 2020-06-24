Top Results: 3 takeaways from New York, Kentucky and North Carolina

If current leaders in New York hold on after absentee ballots are counted next week, progressive newcomers will have successfully eliminated Representative Eliot Engel for a long time and have replaced retired Representative Nita Lowey. Current incumbent Carolyn Maloney is also locked in a tight race to retain her seat. City Councilman Rubén Díaz Sr., a social conservative who opposes abortion and same-sex marriage and has said he would consider voting for President Donald Trump in November, is lagging behind in his career, probably saving Democrats an embarrassing result in the bluest country in the country. district.

But the uncertainty surrounding many of the nightly races, as voters wait for their mail-in ballots to be counted, could be a sign of what's to come. The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in many regions, and if it does not improve rapidly before the fall, more states could shift to absentee voting, meaning that hundreds of millions of Americans could face a similar wait on Election Night. of November.

Ocasio-Cortez easily dispatched her own rival, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a moderate former cable news anchor who accused the 30-year-old of leaving her district for the national stage.

The post was not held, and Ocasio-Cortez, who turned his campaign team into a constituent service army during the worst coronavirus crisis in New York City, appears ready to move on to a second term in Congress.

With his overwhelming victory in Tuesday's primaries, talk about a possible challenge to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer in 2022 is likely to heat up. But in the meantime, Ocasio-Cortez could see his influence in the House Democratic caucus grow if his fellow New York Progressives, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, who could be one of the first LGBTQ Black members of Congress to openly hold on to their tracks closer, races still undecided.

"What everyone has shown is that a popular movement here is not an accident, it is a mandate," Ocasio-Cortez said in a live broadcast on Tuesday night. "This absolutely strengthens us. It's not just about winning or losing, but much of this is about how we win. Winning with that kind of mandate is transformative, and it tells us that our political positions are not an accident."

Caruso-Cabrera, who raised about $ 2 million, did not admit or acknowledge Ocasio-Cortez in a late statement, but urged Democrats to unite before this fall's presidential election.

"Together, we must continue the load into November," he said. "We must come together and support the champion of our Democratic party, Joe Biden. Only through unity will we lead the way as Democrats and restore the integrity of the democratic process."

Voting is relatively smooth in Kentucky

The disastrous primary days in Wisconsin and Georgia, where citizens waited in line for hours to try to vote in person during the coronavirus pandemic, did not appear to materialize in Kentucky.

The state drastically reduced the number of polling places from 3,700 to less than 200, including just one in the state's two largest cities, due to a massive shortage of poll workers. That led to concerns about a suppressed black vote, including from national figures like Hillary Clinton, NBA star LeBron James and Stacey Abrams, the former candidate for governor of Georgia.

There were some problems. By noon, lines in Lexington stretched for about an hour, according to reports from local media and voters who posted about their wait times on social media.

But voting was constant throughout the day in Louisville at the Exhibition Center, a sprawling building designed to allow hundreds of people to cast their votes at once and be socially distant from each other. Several voters told CNN that they finished the entire voting process in 10 to 15 minutes.

A judge extended the vote by 30 minutes, allowing more than 100 people waiting outside the Exhibition Center to vote. The doors reopened briefly after Charles Booker, the Democrat facing Amy McGrath in a closely watched Senate primary, asked a court to extend the voting hours until 9 p.m. ET, citing the traffic going to the building. McGrath later tweeted that she, too, was filing a court order to keep the polls open in Louisville, but the judge did not issue another order beyond the half-hour extension.

"While all eyes were on Kentucky, we offered the nation a successful model for conducting an election during a pandemic," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday. "I am proud of the Kentuckians for exercising their rights, and proud of the bipartisan coalition that worked with me: the Governor, the State Board of Elections, county employees, and poll workers, to make this election successful and safe."

24-year-old North Carolina Republican wins House primary without Trump's endorsement

Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old political newcomer, defeated Lynda Bennett, a real estate agent and candidate backed by President Donald Trump, in the primaries of the North Carolina Republican Congress for the vacant position by the president's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Cawthorn is a real estate investor who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014. He will turn 25 in August, the age constitutionally required to serve in the House. If elected in November, he would become the youngest member of Congress, a title that Ocasio-Cortez currently holds.

"Tonight, voters in District 11 of North Carolina said they are ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington," Cawthorn said in a statement Tuesday night. "You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement."

Cawthorn's victory marks the last surprising victory for a Republican who wins his primary despite the President's preference. Meadows had also backed his opponent.

In early June, the 73 candidates approved by Trump in the Congressional primary and special elections in this cycle had won, according to Steve Guest , a rapid response director of the Republican Party. But then Rep. Denver Riggleman lost a district convention after officiating at a gay wedding last year. And on Tuesday, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie overwhelmingly won his primaries despite Trump calling to "kick" the party congressman after he withdrew a coronavirus aid package in March.

Still, Republicans strongly support Trump. When Republican voters registered in a recent NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll were asked if they considered themselves more supporters of Trump or the party, 52% said Trump, while 38% said the party.