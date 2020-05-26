Top tips for better digestive health during coronavirus quarantine





The digestive system is responsible for breaking food down into nutrients that your body eventually absorbs. In the event that the body is unable to perform this function, which is a synchronized effort with many organs, the essential nutrients will not be digested by the body. About 70 percent of the immune system resides in our gut, therefore maintaining intestinal and digestive health is important to keeping our overall health intact. The lifestyle we lead is crucial for the health of the digestive system. This involves eating the right food and supporting our digestive well-being. Here are some of the best tips you can take while in quarantine, which generally apply most of the time, too: Follow the FODMAP diet. For people who have abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), there is a particular diet that can help them, as long as they take the help of a registered dietitian. It's called the Fermentable Oligosaccharide, Disaccharide, Monosaccharide, and Polyol Diet (FODMAP), which is a short-term plan to help identify what foods a person disagrees with. FODMAPs are a type of carbohydrate that are not easy to digest, so the diet may help people with digestive problems identify the right food for them. Eat probiotics and prebiotics

If the gut has an imbalance in bacteria, probiotics could help restore balance as they are the good gut bacteria the digestive tract needs. However, prebiotics also aid the digestive process by breaking down lactose and assisting in the absorption of nutrients. They are found in raw fruits and whole grains and help support the growth of intestinal bacteria.

Eat high-fiber foods All grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes are high-fiber foods. It can relieve constipation, improve digestion, and prevent digestive conditions from escalating. Drink water and practice good habits Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. The water helps make the stool softer and more bulky, allowing it to pass easily. Quit smoking, drink caffeine and alcohol, as they can interfere with the functioning of the digestive system. Eat Soluble and Insoluble Fiber "Insoluble fiber, also known as fodder, cannot be digested by the body and therefore helps add bulk to the stool. Soluble fiber absorbs water and can help prevent stool that is too watery, "Maria Adams, MS, MPH, RDN, owner of Halsa Nutrition and associate professor of nutrition at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, said. Probiotics, intestinal flora that help keep your digestive system well, may also contain traces of gluten, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.




