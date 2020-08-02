Tropical storm Isaias weakens as it moves toward the Atlantic coast

Heavy rains and winds from tropical storm Isaias hit Florida early Sunday morning as authorities prepared for the degraded hurricane to advance down the east coast.

"We will begin to see impacts tonight," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a press conference on Saturday. "Don't be fooled by the sale."

Isaias was degraded by a hurricane on Saturday after wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, where it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding.

As of Sunday at 8 a.m., the tropical storm was advancing along the Atlantic coast at about eight miles per hour, with gusts of wind of 65 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is not expected to gain strength in the coming days, according to forecasts, contradicting previous predictions.

Still, the east coast of Florida should expect up to four feet of flooding in places. Heavy rains can spread to northern New England, The Weather Channel said.

The storm is not expected to make landfall in the continental United States until Tuesday in South Carolina.

With posts