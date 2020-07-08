Trump and Trudeau: how their leadership styles led their countries in very different directions amid a pandemic

Things progressed differently 450 miles south of Washington.

On Wednesday, the differences in the two approaches will be paramount as Trump marks the official start of the new North American trade deal that is a distinctive achievement for the three participating governments: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While the President of Mexico accepted Trump's invitation to participate in the ceremony, Trudeau did not.

"We wish the best for the United States and Mexico at the meeting on Wednesday," the prime minister's office said. "While there were recent discussions about Canada's possible involvement, the Prime Minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned Parliament session."

Last week, Trudeau himself said he was still discussing whether a trip to the United States "makes sense," and said that while he was concerned about the threat of new US tariffs on steel and aluminum, "we are also concerned about the health situation and the reality of the coronavirus that is still affecting our three countries. "

Canadian perspective

Trudeau's decision to forgo traveling to Washington comes when Trump's attempts to lessen or deny the health crisis are causing his political crater position, which, in turn, has caused Trump to entrench himself in racist politics. and culture wars. Earlier this month, when Trudeau was asked about the violent dispersal of peaceful protesters outside the White House, after which Trump organized a photo shoot near a church, the prime minister responded with an awkward pause of 20 seconds before saying he was watching the situation with "horror and dismay".

This week, given the opportunity to participate in his own photoshoot with Trump, Trudeau declined, a decision hard to imagine early in Trump's tenure, when world leaders flocked to the White House for obvious demonstrations of flattery. .

The point among many Canadian embassy officials in Washington is that Trudeau has chosen to buy time and deal with Trump as infrequently as possible until the United States general election in November, a senior Canadian official said. Trudeau, who has faced his own share of political trouble in Canada, is trying to focus his energy now on the internal response to the coronavirus, rather than being dragged into the White House photo shoot in a country that is now struggling. with a record coronavirus. cases, this person said.

The decision to skip the event in Washington is the second time that Trudeau has resisted the possibility of crossing the still closed border of the United States and Canada for a meeting with Trump; After the president proposed a G7 in-person meeting to convene in June, the prime minister (along with most of the other G7 leaders) said he would only consider it if adequate security measures were put in place.

Rushing to Washington now, as cases re-emerge in the United States, would also put Trudeau at risk of violating the guidelines he worked hard to model himself as his country resists the global health crisis. The border between the two countries remains closed except for essential travel, a state that many Canadians support maintaining as cases in the United States increase.

When his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March, Trudeau was quarantined at Rideau Cottage, his official Georgian brick recovery residence in Ottawa, where he raised his three children alone while also running the government. He has remained more or less in the same place since then, although he cut his hair when the hairdressers reopened in Ottawa in mid-June.

The United States Approach

Meanwhile, Trump has taken a different approach. Encouraged by an intensive testing regimen that, according to White House aides, protects him from contacting the virus, Trump has traveled across the country on both official and political trips, including to states where cases are on the rise.

While some of its events are designed to assess the country's response to the virus, including tours of mask factories and medical distribution centers, other trips expand on the definition of "essential," including campaign rallies and campaigns. fundraising.

Trump has similarly ignored the government's guidance to avoid large crowds, convening a large (albeit still smaller than he expected) audience at a rally in Tulsa and at the July 4 celebrations at Mount Rushmore and at the Casa Blanca South Lawn. At none of those events were there many attendees wearing masks, and Trump's refusal to wear a mask in public is, for now, a defining feature of his response to the coronavirus. Trudeau has been photographed wearing a mask multiple times.

Months after the outbreak, the two men face very different national health situations. Cases are on the rise in the United States, a phenomenon Trump attributed to more widespread evidence. In Canada, daily case numbers have declined steadily and are now close to the levels seen in March.

Canada had 399 new cases on Monday, according to its Public Health Agency. The United States had just over 47,000.

On Wednesday, Trump plans to host Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador without Trudeau, including talks in the Oval Office, a ceremony marking the new trade deal, and a dinner at the White House that will include representatives of the business community.

López Obrador said before leaving Mexico that he had tested negative for coronavirus. Like the President of Poland, who was Trump's first foreign visitor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican delegation is expected to be examined before reaching the White House.

The trip to Washington marks López Obrador's first since taking office in 2018. Instead of using the presidential plane, he flew commercially with a stopover, sitting in an economy class departure row with his advisers, wearing a mask over his face throughout the trip. .

Trump once sought to establish close ties with several younger male world leaders whom he believed he could influence, including Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. Shunning protocol, Trump went so far as to give both men their personal cell phone number. Several administration officials said Trudeau was known to take advantage of the hotline with the US president, and called his cell phone regularly, particularly during contentious negotiations over the new trade deal.

However, Trump is very unpopular among Canadians, and Trudeau gradually realized that close ties to this American president may be a responsibility, not an asset, these people said, and he has increasingly chosen to distance himself from Trump.

In December, a video emerged of a private meeting at the NATO summit that appeared to show Trudeau and Macron taunting Trump.

In his book, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton writes that Trump particularly likes Trudeau (or, for that matter, Macron).

"He tolerated them, mockingly crossing swords with them in meetings, joking," Bolton writes. "I suppose they understood what I was doing, and they responded in the same way, playing because it was in their best interests not to be in a permanent fight with the President of the United States."