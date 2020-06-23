Trump announces he will issue an executive order to & # 39; make cities keep their monuments & # 39;

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump announces the next executive order to 'make cities keep their monuments'

President Trump said Monday that he will soon issue an executive order aimed at protecting statues and public monuments from being damaged or destroyed by far-left protesters and anarchists.

"We are going to make an executive order and have cities keep their monuments," Trump told Eternal Word Television Network's Raymond Arroyo. "This is a disgrace."

Arroyo, who is also a contributor to Fox News, played a clip of the interview in Monday's edition of "The Angraham Angle."

"It is a disgrace," Trump repeated. Remember, some of this is a great work of art. It is a magnificent work of art, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as what you see in France, as good as what you see anywhere. "

"Most of these people don't even know what they are shooting down," added the president.

– Trump issues warning amid vandalism, effort to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square Park

– DC protesters tear down, burn statue of Confederate general

– From George Washington to Ulysses S. Grant: Statues, shattered monuments go beyond Confederates amid Black Lives Matter protests

– Sunny Hostin from & # 39; The View & # 39 ;: & # 39; Think twice & # 39; before defending the Washington statues, Roosevelt

Seattle will move to dismantle the & # 39; CHOP & # 39; after the shootings, says the mayor

Seattle will move to end the police-free zone known as the "Capitol Hill organized protest" or "CHOP," after two recent shootings, one of which was fatal, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday, noting that an impressive chapter in the city The story could be coming to an end.

The mayor said the violence was distracting the changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to tackle racial inequality and police brutality. Activists established "CHOP" in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood about two weeks ago, closing the area after police evacuated a looted compound on the compound.

"The cumulative impacts of the meetings and protests and the nightlife and violence have led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents," Durkan said at a press conference. "The impacts have increased and the security has decreased."

The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another person was injured. City leaders have faced mounting criticism, including from President Trump, over the protest zone amid reports of violence within the area and how police can respond to such incidents. Police were unable to enter the area.

– Ben Shapiro criticizes the residents of Seattle CHOP after the shooting, says the protests are only about & # 39; punishing the system & # 39;

Jimmy Kimmel criticized by Donald Trump, Jr, social media for N-word controversy

Several celebrities are under fire for past misconduct, as racial tension remains high after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody nearly a month ago. Among them is the presenter of evening shows Jimmy Kimmel.

Fox News recently obtained audio from a 2013 podcast in which Kimmel admitted to using the N word in 1996 when he was imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song. In the same interview, the comedian imitated the black comedian George Wallace by altering his speech pattern.

One of the main critics of Kimmel was Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted: "To be clear, I am 100% against pressuring comedians to make jokes, even bad jokes from non-funny comedians like Jimmy Kimmel … but according to the left's own rules that say @JimmyKimmel wants to force others to live, it's hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep up his show. "

"So Jimmy Kimmel says the N word, acts on the black face AND mocks the sexual exploitation of women?" wrote another Twitter user. "Is this your king?"

– Kimmel, Michael Bay face backlash after old Megan Fox interview resurfaces: "This is disgusting"



Stock futures fall, rebound after Navarro clarifies trade comments between the United States and China on Fox News.

Pollster Nate Silver says Trump can & # 39; absolutely win & # 39; the 2020 elections despite plunging into the polls.

Trump signs an order that expands immigration restrictions to include H-1B, other guest worker programs.

The Rice University student group demands & # 39; Black House & # 39 ;, best identification photos, removal of statues.

MLB plans a list of 60 games, the shortest since 1878 as a union.

US soldier accused of conspiring to kill the unit by giving classified information to the violent neo-Nazi group.

United States to announce aluminum tariffs in Canada: report.

Coronavirus is likely to delay Amazon Prime Day.

SoftBank starts selling T-Mobile shares for $ 21 billion.



Tucker Carlson gives his opinion on why protesters are trying to tear down America's monuments and statues.

