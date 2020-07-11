Trump calls for extradition of former British spy Christopher Steele

President Trump has requested the extradition of a former MI6 agent who compiled a controversial report on his alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Christopher Steele, who is now director of Orbis Business Intelligence, was the author of the 2016 dossier alleging a collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an accusation that was denied by both sides.

"This man should be extradited, tried and imprisoned" Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. "A sick liar [sic] who was paid by Crooked Hillary and the DNC!"

Trump referred to a ruling by the British court on Wednesday that Steele had violated a data privacy law by failing to verify Trump's connections to the Kremlin. The UK High Court ordered the former spy to pay $ 23,000 in damages to two Russian businessmen who he said had paid bribes to Putin in the 1990s. Steele had accused Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman of facilitating the transfer of large amounts of money to Putin when he was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.

Within minutes of Steele's first extradition tweet, Trump wrote, "Bring Steele back!", Retweeting a link to a book about the Russia investigation by Fox News legal and political analyst Gregg Jarrett.