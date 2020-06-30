Trump campaign rejects rally ahead of Sessions-Tuberville primaries amid pandemic





Trump was slated to travel to the state before the Senate race between his former attorney general Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University soccer coach Tommy Tuberville, but the plans were canceled as state officials expressed concern about a massive rally and campaign officials finally decided not to. A person close to the campaign said there are currently no protests on the horizon, but attendees are looking for possible locations for when they decide to organize them again.

"We never confirm where we are looking until a meeting date and venue is announced. Work is always underway to identify the sites," said Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced an amended order, which will extend the current rules until the end of July. The order encourages minimizing travel outside the home and the use of face covers in doing so. The order also states that "all non-work-related meetings of any size, including drive-in meetings, which cannot maintain a constant six-foot distance between people from different households are prohibited."

The decision is likely to be a relief to Sessions, who once held the position safely before becoming Trump's attorney general, but is now in a close race with Tuberville. The rally was scheduled to take place in his hometown.