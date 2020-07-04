Trump, in the fiery speech of Mount Rushmore, denounces the rise of & # 39; extreme left fascism & # 39;, calls on Americans to rise up, Trump, in the fiery speech of Mount Rushmore, denounces the rise of & # 39; ; extreme left fascism & # 39 ;, calls on Americans to stand up

Speaking after the legendary US Navy Blue Angels roared overhead, President Trump ushered in the weekend of July 4 on Friday night at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota with a total condemnation of "extreme left fascism" and a defense of "Judeo-Christian principles". "

"This monument will never be desecrated," Trump declared with cheers and applause. "These heroes will never be disfigured. Their legacy will never, never be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten. And Mount Rushmore will forever be an everlasting tribute to our ancestors and our freedom."

The president claimed that the recent attacks on the nation's monuments, along with "canceling the culture" and the rise of the Marxist ideology of the Black Lives Matter organization (BLM), were symptoms of a "left-wing cultural revolution" that threatened to "overthrow the American revolution." BLM explicitly defends the destruction of the "family nuclear structure," which Trump said was, in fact, the "cornerstone of American life."

"We just knelt before Almighty God," Trump said, in a clear shot at the athletes who kneel in protest during the national anthem. "We will not be intimidated by bad and evil people. It will not happen."

Trump characterized endemic efforts to end and humiliate dissent as a form of "totalitarianism" and an "attack on our magnificent freedom," and promised that "it will stop very quickly."

"This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," said Trump, referring to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump also announced plans to create "a new monument to the giants of our past."

He said he would sign an executive order to establish a national garden of American heroes: a "vast open-air park" with statues of the "best Americans ever to exist."

"From tonight and from this magnificent place, let us move forward united in our purpose and dedicated again in our resolution. We will raise up the next generation of American patriots."

Trump's comments followed a series of protests and riots across the country that led to the destruction of numerous monuments, as well as the termination of high-level academics and policy experts simply for challenging Black Lives Matter.

"They want to silence us," Trump said, as cheers from "U-S-A!" It exploded "But we will not be silenced … We want a free and open debate, not to cancel culture … Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end the United States … American will stand in his way. "

Trump specifically praised the FBI's recent arrest of the "leader" for several attacks on the statue, as well as his executive order to increase punishment for those who disfigure the monuments.

"Tonight, when we gather here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing that our ancestors fought so hard for, fought for and bled to death to ensure," Trump said, warning of a concerted attempt to "erase our history. "and" indoctrinate our children. "

That was an apparent reference to the public schools' decision to teach false information from the New York Times "Project 1619". The author of that project has recognized her own racism against whites, and historians have denied the project's central claims.

"They think that the American people are weak, stupid and submissive," the president continued, applauding, "but no, the American people are strong and proud. And they will not allow our country, its values, its history and its culture to be taken. " from them."

"Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we cannot understand ourselves or the destiny of the United States," Trump said.

It is time, Trump said, that American politicians summon "courage" to face the moment.

"For our honor, for our children, for our children, we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage and our great heroes," he continued.

The event drew thousands of spectators, most of them without masks, even as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country. The president was due to speak before a grand fireworks display, the first to be held on the site in more than a decade.

Hours before Trump's arrival, protesters blocked a road leading to the monument. Authorities worked to move protesters, mostly Native Americans, protesting that the Black Hills of South Dakota were taken from the Lakota people against the treaty agreements. About 15 protesters were arrested after missing a deadline set by the police to leave.

Trump expected a show of support in South Dakota, with the state Republican Party selling T-shirts with Trump at the memorial alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. But concerns about the risk of coronavirus and the wildfire danger from fireworks, along with protests by Native American groups were also present.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem, a Trump ally, said that social distancing will not be required during the event and that the masks will be optional. Event organizers were to provide masks to anyone who wanted them and planned to screen attendees for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fox News's John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.