Trump says his next rally is not scheduled for June 16 & # 39; by the way & # 39;







Trump was interviewed by Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner on Thursday when the president visited Dallas to organize a roundtable with police and community leaders in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers. In the footage from the newly released interview, Faulkner asked, "Your rally is scheduled for June 19. Was it on purpose?"

"Uh, no, but I know exactly what you're going to say … Think of it as a celebration. My rally is a celebration," Trump said, adding, "Don't think of it as an inconvenience." "

"The fact that I have a demonstration that day, you can really think of that very positively as a celebration. Because a demonstration for me is a celebration," Trump said. "It is an interesting date. It was not done for that reason, but it is an interesting date."

But given Trump's history of racist statements, including the birth movement, many see a call to mobilize white supremacists. Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who is widely regarded as a top candidate for Joe Biden's vice presidential election, criticized Trump's decision to hold the rally there on June 16. "This is not just a nod to white supremacists: He is throwing them a welcome party at home." she tweeted on Thursday Harris has criticized Trump's stance on race, frequently saying that he is not fit to be president because he does not understand the racial unrest that plagues the nation. Other Democratic leaders stepped in to criticize the president for holding the rally at the site that carried out a horrific act of community racial violence 99 years ago. While the president has said he sympathizes with the peaceful protesters who march after Floyd's death, he has a history of fueling racial spirits, including calling some protesters "thugs" and threatened to deploy the military to "dominate" looters. The Tulsa demonstration, Trump's first since March 2, comes amid national recognition of systemic racism in the wake of the Floyd murder, and a pandemic that disproportionately affects minority communities from both the health and economic. In 1921, Tulsa was the site of a massacre of hundreds of African Americans during racial unrest in the historic section of the city known as "Black Wall Street." Once considered one of the most prosperous and flourishing African American communities in the country, the Greenwood district enjoyed more than 300 black-owned businesses, including luxury hotels, theaters, doctors, and a pharmacist. Initial reports of the attack by a white mafia, which looted and torched businesses, said it claimed the lives of 36 people. But historians now believe 300 died, according to the Tulsa Historical Museum and Society.

CNN's Betsy Klein and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.






