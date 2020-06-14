Trump warns NFL, US Soccer to ignore them over hymn protests: "I won't be watching."

President Trump made clear once again on Saturday what his position is regarding the kneeling protests of athletes during the execution of the national anthem.

In a set of Twitter messages, the president reacted to recent news about NFL players and the US Soccer Federation. USA And their positions on the kneeling hymn.

US Soccer USA, which oversees the US men's and women's teams. USA Completing at the Olympics, World Cup, and other tournaments, he recently rescinded his policy requiring players to stand up during the game of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games.

JJ WATT OF TEXANS SAYS HE KNEELS DURING A MAN NOT ABOUT THE "DESRESPECTIVE" FLAG: "CLEARLY HAS NOT BEEN LISTENING"

The change in the soccer of the EE. And a recent video apology to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's black players and fans were responses to the May 25 death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis politics and the protests and riots that followed. in all EE. USA

President Trump called the Floyd case "a very sad and tragic death," but he did not seem interested in changing his previous opposition to the hymn protests.

"I won't look much anymore!" the president wrote, retweeting a story about the US representative. USA Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, calling on American football to reverse its policy.

On Thursday, Gaetz had tweeted that he "would rather the United States no longer have a soccer team" than allow players to kneel during the anthem.

"You shouldn't play under our flag as our national team if you don't stop when it's elevated," added Gaetz.

US Soccer implemented its ban in 2017, after women's team player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling before games in 2016 to protest against police brutality.

But last Wednesday, the federation said in a statement that its policy was "wrong and undermining Black Lives Matter's important message."

MATT GAETZ CALLS US FOOTBALL FOR AN ANTHEM REVERSION

"We have not done enough to listen, especially to our players, to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of blacks and other minority communities in our country," the statement continued. "We apologize to our players, especially our black players, staff, fans, and everyone who supports the eradication of racism."

US Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, also weighed in on the decision.

"Let me clarify this," wrote Jordan. "Will the United States not represent the National Anthem of the United States?"

Jordan's message sparked another tweet from President Trump.

"And it seems like the NFL is heading in that direction, too, but not with me!" the president wrote.

Last Sunday, the president posted a speculative tweet after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology that the league was not responsive enough to black players' concerns about racism. Trump read Goodell's comments that possibly bestow the league's blessing on players kneeling down during the national anthem for next season.

"Could it be remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation, he was hinting that it would now be OK for the players to kneel, or not stand up, for the national anthem, therefore, Do they disrespect our country and our flag? He wrote.

Meanwhile, at least two NFL stars seemed to communicate support for kneeling protests.

In an Instagram exchange, a fan wrote to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield: "Please tell Browns fans that you will not kneel this season."

Mayfield's response: "stick your head out. I'm absolutely."

Elsewhere online, another fan wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, that he was "pretty sure" that the Houston Texans' JJ Watt would not kneel.

Watt replied, replying on Saturday: "Don't speak for me"

"If you still think it's about disrespecting the flag or the army, clearly you haven't been listening," Watt tweeted.

