Trump's appearance at West Point will include coronavirus precautions

President Trump is slated to deliver the opening speech on Saturday at the US Military Academy. And it is expected to be unlike any recently held start in West Point, New York.

This is because numerous precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For one thing, the event will not take place at the 38,000-seat Michie Stadium, where the academy soccer team plays. Instead, it will take place at Parade Field, an open area surrounded by statues of legendary US Army generals. USA, such as Washington, Eisenhower, MacArthur and Patton.

On the other hand, members of the cadet family will be watching live. They will not be there in person to see their loved ones graduate.

“This is a truly unique year. It really is, "Sherman Fleek, the West Point Command historian, told lohud.com." They already asked me, "Is this the most unusual year for disruptions and events?" And I said, "Fifty years from now, they will make a decision. You just can't say this is it. "

The 1,100 cadets present will also be seated six feet apart, according to advice from medical officials regarding social distancing. There will also be no handshake, lohud.com reported.

And the swearing in of the cadets as second lieutenants, which normally occurs after the ceremony, has already happened, on May 23 through a computer, the newspaper reported.

After some initial concern that the event could be canceled due to the virus, academy officials announced in April that they would proceed "after careful consideration of steps the Army can take to mitigate the risk," said the Secretary of the Army. Ryan McCarthy at the time.

When President Trump initially revealed his plans to speak at West Point, the date was set for May 23, but was later changed to Saturday amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The president expressed some disappointment at the time that the ceremony would be altered from previous years.

"They will have a great distance, so it will be very different from what it seemed," the president said, according to The Hill. "Do I like the look? No, i do not do it. And eventually, next year, they will have a start as it has been. "

This will be Trump's first opening speech at West Point, joining a long list of presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, John Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Taft was a secretary of war at the time of his speech; Eisenhower also spoke there while he was chief of staff; and George H.W. Bush previously spoke there twice as vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at West Point last spring.