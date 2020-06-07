Trump's obvious character flaws leave him unable to face the historic moment

Noonan referred, in an essay commemorating his former boss, Ronald Reagan, to the human qualities behind successful leadership in the White House. Empathy, courage, vision, decency, openness: these traits have produced the presidential moments that resonate in history.

The apparent absence of those qualities in Trump leaves him exceptionally ill-equipped to handle the intertwined challenges of a public health pandemic, economic collapse, and racial conflict now facing the nation. The results have inflamed enmity, division and hardship across the country.

Consider some of the iconic events that helped define CEOs over the past century. They record an unflattering contrast to the current headline.

After Pearl Harbor, Franklin Roosevelt prepared the Americans for the coming fight by leveling with them: "It will not only be a long war, it will be a hard war." Trump has misled Americans about many aspects of the current crisis: minimizing the threat of the coronavirus, exaggerating the chances of a rapid economic recovery, distorting the nature of the protests by describing the participants as "arsonists, looters, criminals and anarchists who they want to destroy … our country. "

Harry Truman demonstrated presidential responsibility by declaring "The money stops here." Trump dodges the money and insists on the White House rose garden that "I am not responsible at all" for the failures of the coronavirus.

Dwight Eisenhower used the extraordinary powers of his office for primary national purposes by sending federal troops to protect the black students who make up Arkansas schools. Trump sent federal officials to forcibly disperse Americans in a peaceful protest over the police murder of an unarmed black man.

John F. Kennedy called the nation together for shared purposes: "Don't ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." When the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba on his guard turned into a fiasco, Kennedy accepted personal responsibility.

& # 39; Only I can fix it & # 39;

Trump makes personal aggrandizement his constant theme, telling Americans "I can only fix it" and publicly thanking himself for the positive progress. Disturbingly, it responds to coronavirus setbacks, civil unrest and anything else by blaming others.

Lyndon Johnson advanced the American ideal of equality with civil rights legislation, even when he accurately predicted that it would undermine his political party in the South. White voters repelled by that decision helped Republicans dominate the presidential election for a generation.

Now that a transformed national electorate prefers Democrats, Trump joins other Republicans in opposing efforts to facilitate voting during the pandemic threat. He acknowledges that higher levels of voting hurt Republicans.

Ronald Reagan inspired a beleaguered nation with the vision of America as a "brilliant city on a hill." Its first inauguration placed "idealism and fair play" at the center of the country's strength.

Trump defended the Russian autocrat whose intelligence services aided his campaign by mocking the United States and saying to an interviewer, "Do you think our country is so innocent?" His first act accused his predecessors of inflicting "killings" on voters for their personal gain.

George W. Bush sought to protect American Muslims from intolerance by visiting a mosque after the September 11 attacks on Al Qaeda. Trump places racial division at the center of his political strategy, using the pandemic as a pretext to restrict visas for new entrants and expel asylum seekers.

Barack Obama used religious faith to comfort a nation rocked by the 2015 Charleston church massacre, offering praise and leading his audience on "Amazing Grace." Trump, once the protesters on his way had been forcibly removed, walked a block from the White House simply to be photographed in front of a church, holding a Bible up high.

Richard Nixon, who became the only president to resign as a result of the Watergate crimes, called himself the commander-in-chief of "law and order," defending America's "silent majority." Trump invokes those slogans while emulating Nixon's polarizing tactics.

But even Nixon, albeit awkwardly, once left the White House in the middle of the night to speak to anti-war protesters at the Lincoln Memorial, with no cameras present. Last week, troops were dispatched to block the passage of the monument.

Leadership gap

Without naming him, Trump's predecessors in both parties have tried to fill the leadership vacuum they see by speaking. George W. Bush responded to Trump's explosions of the coronavirus against Democrats this spring by stating, "We get up or we fall together."

After Monday's violent crackdown on protesters outside the White House, Bush declared that "those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of the United States." Separately, Obama offered a reminder that "this country was founded in protest, it is called the American Revolution."

Trump responds to such criticism with personal attacks. But the president's declining numbers show that most Americans harshly judge his leadership.

Like some of his former senior aides. In a withering explosion last week, Trump's first Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, viewed Trump's intentional split as fundamentally antithetical to the nation's Constitution and its values. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly agreed.

"I think we should look at people running for office and go through the filter," Kelly said Friday. "What is your character like?"

More than three years as president have made holes in Trump's character unmistakable. They have other flaws, such as their ignorance of history and public policy, trivial in comparison.

"A president does not have to be brilliant," wrote Noonan 25 years ago. "It doesn't have to be smart. You can hire someone smart."

"But you can't buy the courage and the decency, and you can't rent a strong moral sense. A president must bring those things with him."