Trump's tweet deplores NASCAR's removal of the Confederate flag

As the coronavirus pandemic breaks out across the country, Trump has largely moved on, seeking to focus on his "law and order" message through a series of incendiary speeches, tweets, and statements defending racist monuments and They dig in their opposition to change the name of the Army. named bases for Confederate leaders.
NASCAR has said that the presence of the Confederate flag "runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."
Trump's ally and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina rejected Trump's tweet during a Fox News radio interview on Monday.
"They are trying to grow the sport," said Graham, referring to the decision to ban flags from NASCAR events. "And I've lived in South Carolina all my life, and if you're in business, the Confederate flag is not a good way to grow your business."
The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for clarification on why the president believes NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate images is affecting his ratings and if he disagrees with that decision.
"It was a rope," Wallace told CNN after the investigation. "Whether it was tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a rope. So it wasn't meant for me, but someone tied a rope. That's what I'm saying."
"What the President is doing is a broader point that this rush to judge the facts before the facts come to light is not acceptable. And we saw it with the Covington children and we saw it with Jussie Smollett, and now We saw it in the case before the FBI reached that conclusion, "he said.
"The president simply points out that we must let the facts come to light before rushing to court," he added.
Monday's tweet is based on the rhetoric of Trump's weekend culture war.
"When we gather here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing that our ancestors fought so hard for," Trump said. "Our nation is witnessing a ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."
Some of the President's political advisers fear that Trump will be distracted from both the real economic and health crisis facing the country and alienate moderate swing voters whose views on race have evolved beyond seeing Confederate monuments as " history".
But Trump has insisted that the problem is a winner for him and has refused to change course.
Graham also told Fox News radio that he would encourage Trump to distinguish between protesters and violent looters, saying "there are voices in the country pressing for racial justice."
