Tulsa Health Department Says Contact Trackers Are & # 39; Flooded & # 39; when the city reaches a new case in one day

Dr. Bruce Dart, Executive Director of the Tulsa Health Department, said at a news conference on Wednesday that large numbers are reported this week, with nearly 500 new cases in two days and trends showing that those numbers will increase.

There was a 20% decrease in new Covid-19 cases the week of June 28 to July 4.

The Tulsa Health Department reported 266 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number in the county to 4,571. There are 17,894 cases in Oklahoma and 452 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University case count in the United States.

When asked if cases in Tulsa are going to rise due to the June 20 rally, Dart said there were several major events just over two weeks ago.

"I guess we just connect the dots," said Dart.

In a statement to CNN, Leanne Stephens of the Tulsa Health Department said: "Our epidemiologists and contact trackers are inundated with follow-up from Tulsa County residents who are confirmed positive as the numbers have been extremely high in the last few days. Yesterday, we established a new one-day case and you can see on our website where trends are moving. "

This coronavirus has a long incubation period, the time between when someone becomes infected and when they begin to show symptoms (if they have symptoms). The incubation period is about three to 14 days, with symptoms generally appearing "within four to five days after exposure," according to the Harvard Medical School.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN: "There were literally no health precautions to speak of as thousands of people looted, mutinied, and protested on the streets and the media reported that it did not lead to an increase in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the president's rally took place 18 days ago, everyone's temperature was checked, everyone was given a mask, and enough hand sanitizer was available to everyone. It's obvious that the media's concern about the large gatherings begins and ends with the Trump protests. "

Murtaugh provided a link to CNN reports on investigations suggesting that Black Lives Matter protests across the country did not lead to a jump in coronavirus cases.

However, all of the Trump campaign employees who attended his rally were quarantined after interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for the virus. Several Secret Service officials also received self-quarantine instructions after two of their colleagues at the rally site tested positive.

Some 6,200 people attended the demonstration, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the rally, along with the big "seven serious events," which the state has identified as weddings, religious events and other large-scale gatherings, reported an executive order that will take effect tomorrow and that will require events with more than 500 persons. receive guidance from the health department to evaluate safety plans.

Event organizers and health officials will work on a case-by-case basis to make safe decisions regarding the event, in accordance with the executive order.

While hospital capacity is fine at the moment, Bynum said this week "he finally started to hear some concern, not about where things are today, but where things might be seen if we continue on this uncontrolled path."

Bynum said ordering masks for employees in bars and restaurants has helped the Tulsa Health Department with its search for contacts by showing them who are the main contributors to cases in the Tulsa area.

There is no citywide mandate to cover their faces, though Bynum and Dart encourage everyone to wear a mask in public.

"I think what citizens need to understand is that when we establish that kind of mandate, we will put it there because we had no choice but to do that to protect their ability to obtain long-term medical care after this pandemic," Bynum said when He asked why the city has not put on a mask mandate.