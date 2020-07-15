Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple and others apparently hacked







The accounts, along with those of former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, posted similar tweets requesting donations via Bitcoin to their verified profiles on Wednesday.

"Everyone is asking me to return, and now is the time," Gates' tweet said, promising to double all payments to a Bitcoin address over the next 30 minutes.

in a cheep On Wednesday, the Twitter support account said: "We are aware of a security incident affecting Twitter accounts. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

A little over an hour after the attack began, Twitter apparently moved to prevent verified account holders from tweeting. A CNN test showed that unverified accounts were still able to tweet.

"You may not be able to tweet or reset your password as we review and address this incident," Twitter support account said The large number of important accounts impacted made it the largest security incident in Twitter's history. A trick like this is particularly troubling not only because of any financial scam that may be executed, but because many world leaders use Twitter, and some, like President Donald Trump, use it to announce important political decisions. A hack that took over an account belonging to one of those leaders could have devastating consequences. Last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked, raising concerns about whether any account on the platform can really avoid being compromised. Twitter fixed the mechanism by which that hack occurred after Dorsey's hack and there is no reason to believe that he is the culprit here. A Biden campaign assistant said Twitter immediately "blocked" his account. "We are still in touch with Twitter about it," added the assistant. "We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates," a Gates spokesman told CNN Business. "This appears to be part of a larger problem facing Twitter. Twitter is aware and is working to restore the account." When asked if he was concerned that the president's account might be affected, or if he was in touch with Twitter on the matter, the White House declined to comment. Within minutes of the tweets being posted, a bitcoin account that appeared on some of them showed over 320 transactions and received over $ 113,000. This is a developing story. Come back for more …

