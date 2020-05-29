Twitter verifies data from the post of a Chinese official who claims that the coronavirus originated in the US. USA

Aytac Unal / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images



Twitter released a fact-check tag Thursday in a pair of tweets from a Chinese government official who claims that the US Army. USA It brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The social media company added a blue link that says, "Get the facts on COVID-19" in a Twitter post by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao, which was released on March 12.

"When did patient zero start in the US? How many people are infected? It could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan," Zhao wrote on Twitter. "We owe ourselves an explanation!"

By clicking on the blue data verification tag, readers are directed to a Twitter page with the caption: "The WHO says the evidence suggests that COVID-19 originated from animals and was not produced in a laboratory."

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did Patient Zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the hospitals called? It could be the US Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! We owe ourselves an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 – Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) March 12, 2020

In other cheep That was also verified by Twitter, Zhao encouraged his followers to read and republish an article that he had linked to claim that the coronavirus originated in the United States.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why fact check tags were added to Zhao's tweets this week when the posts were originally published in March.

Twitter's signaling of Zhao's tweets comes after tagging posts by US President Donald Trump on the platform about mail ballots for containing "potentially misleading information" earlier this week.

In response, Trump threatened to shut down social media for allegedly censoring conservative speech. The President of the United States also signed an executive order on Thursday it targets social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, through a proposed re-examination of the legal protections of online platforms.

Social media companies have repeatedly denied they censor conservative speech, but the verification of Trump's tweets on Twitter has reignited a debate over whether they are neutral or editorial platforms.

Both Twitter and Facebook have said they don't want to be an "arbiter of the truth."