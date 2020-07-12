Two die at a resort in Spain after a British tourist falls off the hotel balcony and lands on the man

Two men died in Spain after a British tourist fell off a hotel balcony and landed on another man below, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Melia Don Pepe Hotel in Marbella.

The British man, believed to be 50, was staying at the hotel when he somehow fell off a seventh-floor balcony.

Emergency services officials told local media that the Brit collapsed and landed on a second man, a 43-year-old Spanish local.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the National Police in Malaga told Metro that the incident is under investigation.

"I can confirm that two men died in a hotel in Marbella after one fell from the seventh floor and landed on top of another," said the spokesman.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth and Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the British citizen's death to Sky News, adding that he is supporting the man's family "after his death in Spain" and is in communication with local police.