Two National Guard members deployed to patrol Washington, DC amid widespread protests in the city were injured by lightning early Friday morning, according to a report.

The members were near Lafayette Square when lightning struck the area near them and they were injured by the impact, NBC News reported.

They were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, but were expected to survive, according to the report.

Earlier this week, the US Park Police. USA Eliminated protesters from the square before President Trump raised with a bible in front of the nearby Episcopal Church of San Juan.

Trump said Wednesday that he did not know Park police would use smoke cans and peppercorns to push back protesters who had been occupying the site for days.

"Now when I said, 'Go to church,' I didn't know the protesters or not. No one tells me that. They say, 'Yes, sir. We will go to church.' So we went to church, "Trump said in a radio interview on Wednesday.